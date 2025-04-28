The Chosen Season 5 Gets Major Streaming Announcement

The Chosen officially has a date for when Season 5's streaming release will be announced, but other streaming information has already been revealed. During The Chosen's latest Q&A live stream, showrunner and director Dallas Jenkins confirmed that Season 5's streaming date will be revealed during the show's annual 5&2 Day livestream taking place on Friday, May 2. But that's not all. The director also shared some changes to The Chosen's streaming (and a timeline!) that fans can expect.

Due to The Chosen's new contract with Amazon Prime Video, Season 5 of The Chosen will stream exclusively on Prime Video for 90 days. But while fans have to wait until May 2 for the exact premiere date, Dallas Jenkins confirmed it will be in June of 2025.

Furthermore, the episode release schedule on Prime Video will mirror Season 5's theatrical release. Therefore, over a three week period, three blocs of episodes will drop on the platform beginning with Episodes 1-2 the first week, followed by Episodes 3-5, and then Episodes 6-8 on the third and final week.

Finally, after Prime Video's exclusive 90 day window, the latest season of the Jonathan Roumie-led series will become available for everyone to stream for free on The Chosen app.

Season 5 The Chosen spanned the events of Holy Week including Jesus' arrival into Jerusalem, his cleansing of the Temple, and the Last Supper. Season 6 is reported to focus on the Crucifixion (and won't be released until 2027?) while Season 7 will focus on the Resurrection.

Why The Chosen Season 5's New Streaming Release Is Different (Yet Not?)

Prime Video exclusivity of The Chosen Season 5 is a departure from previous seasons of which typically debuted on the show's app before becoming available on various streaming platforms, such as Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and more.

However, now that Prime Video is 5&2 Studios' exclusive third-party streaming platform for The Chosen, and Amazon MGM Studios is working with the series for future global theatrical releases, this is likely the release format audiences can expect for the show's final two seasons and other upcoming spin-offs.

But while it is a change, what isn't is the fact that The Chosen remains a free show. Audiences will still be able to access all eight episodes of Season 5 without paying for a subscription, just at a slightly later date.

In fact, since the Prime Video streaming debut is confirmed for June, the latest audiences can expect The Chosen Season 5 to premiere on the app is September 28, 2025.

Seasons 1-4 of The Chosen are available to stream now on the show's free app.