The Chosen is finally moving through its streaming schedule as fans officially have a release date for Season 4, Episode 2.

The latest season of the historical Christian drama made an exclusive run in theaters in January and February. It was even re-released for Easter in late March.

Then, following a heavily publicized legal battle keeping the series from its expected streaming debut, fans set their calendars for early June to watch The Chosen Season 4 from home.

When Does The Chosen Season 4, Episode 2 Begin Streaming?

Angel Studios

Following the long-awaited streaming release for The Chosen Season 4, Episode 1, the season's second episode is not far behind.

Season 4 episodes will be released twice weekly: on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET.

Episode 2 is officially confirmed to begin streaming on The Chosen app and the show's social media accounts starting Sunday, June 9 at 7 p.m. ET.

The full streaming schedule for The Chosen Season 4 can be seen below:

Episode 2: "Confessions" - Thursday, June 6, 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 3: "Moon to Blood" - Sunday, June 9, 7 p.m. ET

Episode 4: "Calm Before" - Thursday, June 13, 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 5: "Sitting, Serving, Scheming" - Sunday, June 16, 7 p.m. ET

Episode 6: "Dedication" - Thursday, June 20, 8:30 p.m. ET

Episode 7: "The Last Sign" - Sunday, June 23, 7 p.m. ET

Episode 8: "Humble" - Thursday, June 27, 8:30 p.m. ET

What Happens in The Chosen Season 4, Episode 2?

The Chosen is in a unique situation, as many fans have already seen all of Season 4 in theaters. This leaves no mystery of what happens in the latest set of eight episodes.

Episode 1 largely focused on John the Baptist's origin story and death through flashback sequences, setting the stakes early for a "painful" season, as star Elizabeth Tabish described it.

Fans also saw a new level of depth in Judas and Simon Z's friendship, which was the first stepping stone setting up Judas' fall in later episodes.

Episode 2 sees John The Baptist return in a dream sequence for Jesus, who later wakes up and has to process his grief over John's loss with Andrew as they learn that grief is a broad spectrum of emotions.

He later encounters Thomas and Ramah, who ask them to be Ramah's witness/surrogate father in their betrothal. This leads the central figure to shed new insight into his true purpose in the world.

Fans will finally be able to dive into these episodes more easily in the coming weeks, while The Chosen's creative team quickly gets to work on continuing the story in Season 5.

New episodes of The Chosen air on The Chosen app and the show's social media accounts on Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 7 p.m. ET. Seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and for free on The Chosen app, and Season 1 is also streaming on Netflix.

