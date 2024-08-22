The Chi Season 7 Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Fans are anxiously awaiting The Chi's return for Season 7 as new information about its cast, release, and more is unveiled.

The South Side of Chicago serves as the backdrop for The Chi, tying together the lives of four young men who handle the intense drama of life in an oftentimes scary place to live.

Featuring an extensive cast of accomplished actors, Season 6 of The Chi came to a close on June 30, although that is far from the end of the story.

When Will The Chi Season 7 Release?

Showtime

As shared by The Chi's social media channels, Season 7 started filming on May 21, over a month before Season 6's final episode hit the air.

Looking at past seasons, filming for Season 5 ran from January to May 2022 before kicking off its release schedule on June 24, 2022 (per Screen Mag).

Season 6 had a far longer shooting schedule, as production was forced to halt due to 2023's writers' and actors' strikes. The season's production ran from February to May 2023 before the stoppage (per Deadline), and it ran again from December 2023 to April 2024 (per Screen Mag).

Due to that filming schedule, Part 1 of Season 6 started on August 6, 2023, before Part 2 arrived on May 12, 2024.

Should Season 7's filming schedule match past years, it will likely wrap sometime this Fall (September or October). There is a chance The Chi Season 7 could return as early as November if it follows Season 5's timeline, but more likely, it will be back on the air in early 2025.

Who's Cast in The Chi Season 7?

Showtime

While The Chi has seen a few notable exits over the last couple of seasons, most of its cast looks set to return for Season 7.

At the center of the story is Jacob Latimore's Emmett Washington, who still struggles with the challenges of raising multiple children with multiple women. Season 6 sees him go after Douda, the gangster who runs the South Side, but it goes wrong and puts him in even more danger.

Emmett's mother, Jada Washington (played by Yolonda Ross), should also be back in tow, continuing her work as an eldercare nurse and working through her marriage.

The full list of characters expected to return for Season 7 can be seen below:

Jacob Latimore - Emmett Washington

Yolonda Ross - Jada Washington

Shamon Brown Jr. - Stanley "Papa" Jackson

Michael V. Epps - Jake Taylor

Birgundi Baker - Kiesha Williams

Luke James - Victor "Trig" Taylor

Additionally, the new season will feature a new character named Charles, played by rapper and actor Rotimi (per Blex Media). Charles is said to be a church-going man connected to Daniel J. Watts' Pastor Ezekiel.

In an exclusive quote, Rotimi shared his excitement to "work with an all-star cast" and bring this new character into the spotlight:

"I give God the glory to get the chance to work with an all-star cast and to bring to life the vision of the brilliant Lena Waithe! It’s time to work."

Also not set to return for Season 7 is Curtiss Cook’s Otis "Douda" Perry, who was killed by his former right-hand Nuck (Cortez Smith) in a Chicago club. Douda could surely be referenced in Season 7 if his murder is investigated, but he is unlikely to return.

Among the others left in Nuck's wake of killing is Rob, portrayed by former NBA star Iman Shumpert. The ex-basketball player's character was shot multiple times before his body was left on the steps of his mother's courthouse.

Season 6, Episode 9 also included an unexpected exit for Miriam A. Hyman's Dre, who admitted to still being in love with her ex and leaving town. Off-camera, Hyman deleted everything related to The Chi on her social media pages, seemingly indicating there was bad blood between her and the team as she left.

The last exit was Tyla Abercrumbie's Nina. While she did not die, the character moved away with her girlfriend LaPorsha (Da Brat) in the season finale, marking an emotional departure as she had been with the show since its debut in 2018.

What Will Happen in The Chi Season 7?

Showtime

Along with the deaths and exits mentioned above, Season 6 had no shortage of other drama in its final episode.

The biggest plot point to follow will be Nuck taking over Douda's position as one of the most dangerous gangsters in the South Side after taking out the longtime The Chi veteran.

This will likely see one of the bigger shifts in power in The Chi's history, especially with both Douda and Rob's deaths changing the landscape so heavily together. Both of them will likely warrant a major police investigation that should take center stage often in Season 7.

Emmett and Kiesha later find out that Kiesha is pregnant, which they can celebrate fully now that Douda is gone and his threats against them have ceased.

Alicia is also sure to seek revenge after finding out about her son Rob's death, setting her on a warpath unlike anything fans have seen before.

Co-showrunner Justin Hillian later spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the show as a whole, hoping to "tell a well-balanced story" that dives into all aspects of what's happening in the South Side:

"We strive to tell a well-balanced story. You know, it’s just like the city, the joy, the pain, the ups, the downs. All of it. And it will all continue."

When asked specifically about the next season, Hillian could only smile when saying it would be "explosive:"

"I can tell you, it is going to be explosive!"

The Chi is currently available to stream on Showtime, Hulu, and Paramount+.

