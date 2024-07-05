Miriam A. Hyman's abrupt exit from her role as Dre on The Chi has viewers wondering what made her leave the hit Showtime series.

Dre first arrived on The Chi during 2020's Season 3, stepping into a role as a co-parent to Alex R. Hibbert's Kevin and Birgundi Baker's Kiesha after marrying their mother, Tyra Abercrumbie's Nina Williams.

Working as a high school counselor, her role later shifted toward protecting her new family as the stakes continued to rise through the next four seasons.

[ Luke James Issues Warning for The Chi Season 6's Final Episodes: 'Nobody's Safe' ]

What Happened to Dre on The Chi?

Showtime

Season 6, Episode 9 of Showtime's The Chi (titled "The Aftermath") featured a surprising exit for Miriam A. Hyman's Dre.

Dre revealed to her wife, Nina, that she was still in love with her ex. Nina told this to her daughter, Kiesha, with tears filling her eyes as the long-time supporting character enjoyed her final moments on The Chi in this episode.

Interestingly, behind the scenes was a different story.

Following her exit, Hyman removed every post on her Instagram page related to The Chi, leaving no trace of her inclusion in the show on social media.

Her social media activity had fans wondering whether some kind of incident happened off-camera that led to Hyman wanting to leave her role in the series.

This is particularly the case with her exit in Season 6, Episode 9 being so unceremonious as questions were asked about why this decision was made.

Will Dre Ever Return in The Chi?

There is no way to predict whether Dre could potentially return to The Chi after her Season 6 exit, especially considering her social media revamp.

It is also difficult to nail down what actually led to Miriam A. Hyman's exit behind the scenes in 2023, and until news comes out about what exactly happened (if it does), viewers remain in the dark.

For the time being, it appears unlikely that Dre will come back to the series until more information is made public on what led to her exit in the first place.

There is a chance that the creative team could write her back in considering how important she is to the leading youngsters on The Chi.

For now, however, Season 6 shows no signs of this happening as viewers wait to hear more about where The Chi is headed.

The Chi is currently available on both Showtime, Hulu, and Paramount+.

Read more about The Chi below:

Who Is Amari Noelle Ferguson from The Chi? 4 Things to Know About Bakari's Sister Actress

The Chi: Here's Why Kevin Left the Show