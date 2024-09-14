The Challenge 40 Episode 5 Air Date & Time Confirmed

The Challenge 40 confirmed when Episode 5 of its current season will air.

The reality competition show has gone on for a whopping 40 seasons, with its latest season pitting challengers from across the four different eras of its shows (each split apart by 10 seasons) to compete in various challenges and games.

So far, MTV's The Challenge 40 has aired four episodes, with the latest dropping on September 4. However, its usual Wednesday drops (which started on August 14) were interrupted, leaving fans with a longer wait between episodes.

This was thanks to MTV's VMA Awards, which aired on September 11, the same day an episode of The Challenge 40 would normally drop.

After a longer wait time than usual, The Challenge 40 Episode 5 is finally arriving.

As confirmed on DirectTV, the fifth episode will air on Wednesday, September 18, at 8 p.m. ET or 5 p.m. PT.

The installment will be 1 hour and 31 minutes long with a TV-14 rating. A synopsis of the episode can be read below:

"An exhausting challenge leaves an era questioning one of their own, while another era can't get on the same page; a long-standing rivalry between two teammates comes to a head and erupts; champions collide in a nail-bitin."

What Happened in Episode 4 of the Challenge?

The Challenge 40 Episode 4 was basically one big game of trivia.

The main game was Cranium Cradle, a Jeopardy-style trivia challenge. Participants chose questions of varying difficulties on a variety of pre-determined topics. Anyone who got their answer wrong was dropped from 30 feet high into the ocean.

From there, the elimination game, Pick It Up, was next. In summary, challengers were forced to race against the clock to collect jacks in the sand, which they would then need to eventually catch a ball, or nothing in their hands would count.

If successful, they would need to place those jacks into a giant board. The first to get 40 inserted in their slots was the winner.

In the end, Derrick and Jenny were the winners of the challenge, and the eliminated contestants included Aneesa Ferreira and Horacio Guiterrez.

For those who want to spoil the entire season, a reliable leaker broke down the order of everyone who gets eliminated and revealed the actual winner of The Challenge 40. However, maybe it's more fun to keep the secrets safe and watch it unfold as intended.

The Challenge 40 airs every Wednesday on MTV.