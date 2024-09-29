British crime drama The Bay recently wrapped up its fifth season featuring a stellar cast.
The TV series is set in the seaside town of Morecambe. Each season focuses on a grisly new murder that takes place there and the personal and professional lives of the detectives involved in solving the case.
Every Main Character & Actor in The Bay Season 5
Marsha Thomason - DS Jenn Townsend
The Bay began with Morven Christie in the lead role as Detective Sergeant (DS) Lisa Armstrong for Seasons 1 and 2 before Marsha Thomason took over to lead as DS Jenn Townsend in Season 3 and beyond.
Now well and truly settled in the role, Jenn Townsend must deal with the aftermath of the death of her father in Season 5 and return to work to solve the murder of college student Hannah Dawson.
Thomason is known for working on Lost, White Collar, and NCIS: Los Angeles.
- Instagram: @iammarshathomason
- IMDb: Marsha Thomason
- Wikipedia: Marsha Thomason
Daniel Ryan - DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning
Detective Inspector Anthony (Tony) Manning is Jenn's superior at the Family Liaison Office (LFO). In past seasons, he has struggled with a divorce from his wife and managing the stress of his work.
Daniel Ryan will be familiar to some for his work on the British series The Whistleblowers, The Government Inspector, and Linda Green.
- IMDb: Daniel Ryan
- Wikipedia: Daniel Ryan
Erin Shanagher - Sgt./DS Karen Hobson
Detective Sergeant Karen Hobson is Jenn's frequent partner and collaborator on investigations. She joins her in The Bay Season 5 to track down Hannah's murderer.
Karen is played by Erin Shanaghan who has previously starred in Casualty and The Family Pile. She is also part of the cast of Ridley.
- Instagram: @erinshanagher
- IMDb: Erin Shanagher
Andrew Dowbiggin - DS James Clarke
Also making up the LFO team is Detective Sergeant James Clarke, played by Andrew Dowbiggin. In Season 5, Clarke, like his colleagues, is dealing with a staffing shortage on the team, which leads to everyone pulling overtime.
Andrew Dowbiggin has been featured in other British crime series, including Emmerdale and Silent Witness.
- Instagram: @andrewdowbiggin
- IMDb: Andrew Dowbiggin
Barry Sloane - Chris Fischer
Revenge and The Sandman star Barry Sloane joined The Bay as a regular in Season 3.
Chris Fischer is Jenn's partner and a father to Erin. In previous seasons, he has had issues with his ex-wife and her attempting to keep their children away from Jenn's line of work.
- Instagram: @barrypaulsloane
- IMDb: Barry Sloane
- Wikipedia: Barry Sloane
Georgia Scholes - Erin Fischer
Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks) joined the cast of The Bay in Season 3 along with Thomason and Sloane. Scholes plays Erin Fischer, Chris' daughter from a previous marriage.
In past seasons, Erin has caused problems for Jenn and Chris, having a pregnancy scare and being influenced by her mother to move out of their house due to the danger of Jenn's job.
- Instagram: @scholesgeorgia
- IMDb: Georgia Scholes
Suzanne Packer - Anne
Welsh actress Suzanne Packer is new to The Bay Season 5, stepping in to play the vital role of Jenn Townsend's mother. Given the death of her spouse and Jenn's father in the previous season, Anne's introduction will no doubt be vital.
Packer has worked on series such as Casualty and Ridley.
- IMDb: Suzanne Packer
- Wikipedia: Suzanne Packer
Olwen May - DC Lou McLaren
Olwen May, also a member of the Happy Valley cast, is another newcomer to The Bay Season 5. May joins as DC Lou McLaren, a new member of the Morecambe MIU team.
- IMDb: Olwen May
Sarah Eve - Hannah Dawson
Hannah Dawson is the murder victim in Season 5 of The Bay. She is a college student whose body was found in a canal lock at Glasson Dock.
She is portrayed in the series by Sarah Eve, known for her role in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.
- IMDb: Sarah Eve
Leanne Best - Julie Ashworth
Leanne Best is one of The Bay Season 5's guest stars. She appears as Julie Ashworth, Hannah's mother.
Best is known for working on Cold Feet and Ted Lasso, and she even had a small role in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.
- Instagram: @lealeabest
- IMDb: Leanne Best
- Wikipedia: Leanne Best
Neil Maskell - Steve Dawson
Another guest star appearing in The Bay's latest season is Neil Maskell. Known for his work on Hijack and Utopia, Maskell plays Steve, Julie's ex-husband and Hannah's father.
- IMDb: Neil Maskell
- Wikipedia: Neil Maskell
David Troughton - Tommy Campbell
David Troughton is a regular in Season 5 of The Bay as Tommy Campbell, Hannah's grieving grandfather. Troughton is primarily known for his stage roles and his work on The Archers podcast series.
- IMDb: David Troughton
- Wikipedia: David Troughton
Stephen Wight - Craig Ashworth
Craig, Julie's new husband and Hannah's step-father, continues the picture of the deceased Hannah Ashworth's family.
Stephen Wight plays Craig, who may be familiar to viewers as Ben in I May Destroy You.
- IMDb: Stephen Wight
- Wikipedia: Stephen Wight
The Bay Season 5 is streaming on BritBox.