British crime drama The Bay recently wrapped up its fifth season featuring a stellar cast.

The TV series is set in the seaside town of Morecambe. Each season focuses on a grisly new murder that takes place there and the personal and professional lives of the detectives involved in solving the case.

Every Main Character & Actor in The Bay Season 5

Marsha Thomason - DS Jenn Townsend

Marsha Thomason

The Bay began with Morven Christie in the lead role as Detective Sergeant (DS) Lisa Armstrong for Seasons 1 and 2 before Marsha Thomason took over to lead as DS Jenn Townsend in Season 3 and beyond.

Now well and truly settled in the role, Jenn Townsend must deal with the aftermath of the death of her father in Season 5 and return to work to solve the murder of college student Hannah Dawson.

Thomason is known for working on Lost, White Collar, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Daniel Ryan - DI Anthony 'Tony' Manning

The Bay

Detective Inspector Anthony (Tony) Manning is Jenn's superior at the Family Liaison Office (LFO). In past seasons, he has struggled with a divorce from his wife and managing the stress of his work.

Daniel Ryan will be familiar to some for his work on the British series The Whistleblowers, The Government Inspector, and Linda Green.

Erin Shanagher - Sgt./DS Karen Hobson

The Bay

Detective Sergeant Karen Hobson is Jenn's frequent partner and collaborator on investigations. She joins her in The Bay Season 5 to track down Hannah's murderer.

Karen is played by Erin Shanaghan who has previously starred in Casualty and The Family Pile. She is also part of the cast of Ridley.

Andrew Dowbiggin - DS James Clarke

The Bay

Also making up the LFO team is Detective Sergeant James Clarke, played by Andrew Dowbiggin. In Season 5, Clarke, like his colleagues, is dealing with a staffing shortage on the team, which leads to everyone pulling overtime.

Andrew Dowbiggin has been featured in other British crime series, including Emmerdale and Silent Witness.

Barry Sloane - Chris Fischer

The Bay

Revenge and The Sandman star Barry Sloane joined The Bay as a regular in Season 3.

Chris Fischer is Jenn's partner and a father to Erin. In previous seasons, he has had issues with his ex-wife and her attempting to keep their children away from Jenn's line of work.

Georgia Scholes - Erin Fischer

The Bay

Georgia Scholes (Hollyoaks) joined the cast of The Bay in Season 3 along with Thomason and Sloane. Scholes plays Erin Fischer, Chris' daughter from a previous marriage.

In past seasons, Erin has caused problems for Jenn and Chris, having a pregnancy scare and being influenced by her mother to move out of their house due to the danger of Jenn's job.

Suzanne Packer - Anne

The Bay

Welsh actress Suzanne Packer is new to The Bay Season 5, stepping in to play the vital role of Jenn Townsend's mother. Given the death of her spouse and Jenn's father in the previous season, Anne's introduction will no doubt be vital.

Packer has worked on series such as Casualty and Ridley.

Olwen May - DC Lou McLaren

The Bay

Olwen May, also a member of the Happy Valley cast, is another newcomer to The Bay Season 5. May joins as DC Lou McLaren, a new member of the Morecambe MIU team.

Sarah Eve - Hannah Dawson

The Bay

Hannah Dawson is the murder victim in Season 5 of The Bay. She is a college student whose body was found in a canal lock at Glasson Dock.

She is portrayed in the series by Sarah Eve, known for her role in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

Leanne Best - Julie Ashworth

The Bay

Leanne Best is one of The Bay Season 5's guest stars. She appears as Julie Ashworth, Hannah's mother.

Best is known for working on Cold Feet and Ted Lasso, and she even had a small role in Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

Neil Maskell - Steve Dawson

The Bay

Another guest star appearing in The Bay's latest season is Neil Maskell. Known for his work on Hijack and Utopia, Maskell plays Steve, Julie's ex-husband and Hannah's father.

David Troughton - Tommy Campbell

The Bay

David Troughton is a regular in Season 5 of The Bay as Tommy Campbell, Hannah's grieving grandfather. Troughton is primarily known for his stage roles and his work on The Archers podcast series.

Stephen Wight - Craig Ashworth

The Bay

Craig, Julie's new husband and Hannah's step-father, continues the picture of the deceased Hannah Ashworth's family.

Stephen Wight plays Craig, who may be familiar to viewers as Ben in I May Destroy You.

The Bay Season 5 is streaming on BritBox.