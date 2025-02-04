Following the massive cliffhangers featured at the end of the Season 2 finale of The Ark, many have been wondering if the series will return. Luckily, Dean Devlin (showrunner and creator) recently addressed the show's future in a hopeful way.

The Ark premiered in 2023 on SYFY as an original sci-fi mystery that followed the crew of a spacecraft named Ark One. The series is set 100 years in the future and explores planetary colonization due to Earth becoming uninhabitable.

Season 1 premiered in February 2023, with Season 2 following in July 2024. However, now that it has been seven months since the premiere of the last installment and fans have not received word on whether Season 3 has been greenlit or canceled, many are becoming worried.

Will There Be a Season 3 of The Ark?

SYFY

In an exclusive interview with The Direct's Russ Milheim on the red carpet of the 52nd Saturn Awards in Los Angeles, California, The Ark creator and showrunner Dean Devlin was asked if he could share any details about Season 3, specifically about a renewal.

While Devlin's response was short, it will still give fans hope, as he simply replied, "Stay tuned."

This indicates that some sort of news about The Ark Season 3 will likely be publicly revealed soon, and the nature of Devlin's response seemed to hint that it would be a positive announcement.

Devlin was also asked what he was most proud of regarding The Ark, and he took the opportunity to praise the show's cast members, mentioning how he was "so proud of the work they did and how they gelled as a group:"

"Boy, I think the thing I'm most proud of is the cast... With a couple exceptions, I hadn't really worked with them before, and you don't know, 'Are they going to gel? Are they going to rise to the occasion?' And, here we were in Serbia, away from our homes, and I was just so proud of the work they did and how they gelled as a group..."

The showrunner and creator talked about how integral his wife, Lisa Brenner, was to The Ark's cast, saying that she "was actually very instrumental in setting the tone and helping them develop as an ensemble:"

"And my wife [actress Lisa Brenner] was in the first four episodes of season one, and she was actually very instrumental in setting the tone and helping them develop as an ensemble."

It is worth noting that The Ark was nominated for "Best Science Fiction Television Series" at the Saturn Awards. However, Fallout ended up bringing home the trophy.

Other series nominated alongside The Ark were 3 Body Problem, Ahsoka (which will feature a new main cast member moving forward due to Ray Stevenson's tragic passing), Dark Matter, and Star Trek: Discovery.

What Could Happen in The Ark Season 3?

Obviously, one of the biggest plot points that would be explored in The Ark Season 3 would be Trappist-1B. The crew finally found a planet that could sustain human life, but it will need to be explored more.

The exploration alone could take up a lot of screen time and bring on plenty of drama, but there is also the potential for multiple twists to occur, especially since there is so much unknown about the planet and the mysterious message was found in the sand.

It is also important to remember that the crew split up at the end of Season 2, meaning that there would likely be multiple major plot lines.

Another plot thread that still needs to be explored is the distress signal from a distant planet that Garnet received, indicating that more problems could be on the horizon.

The show was clearly written for there to be another season, but the decision is not ultimately up to him. However, his words at the Saturn Awards (read more about another interview from the awards show with Dafne Keen about her Marvel future here) seem promising, so fans may be hearing about The Ark Season 3 sometime soon.

The Ark is streaming on Peacock.