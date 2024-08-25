The Accident Netflix Creator Responds to Season 2 Hopes

Following The Accident's debut on Netflix, the show's creator addressed the possibility of moving forward into Season 2.

The Accident shows a close-knit community celebrating a young child's birthday before the wind causes an accident that results in three young children dying. The adults then blame each other for what happened, leading to plenty of tension building as they confront their guilt.

All 10 episodes of the new Spanish language series dropped on Netflix on August 21.

The Accident Creator Shares Hopes for Season 2 Release

Netflix

The Accident creator Leonardo Padrón took to social media to respond to a fan comment expressing hope for Season 2.

On an Instagram post celebrating the series' Netflix ranking after its debut, a fan shared a comment pleading for another season to be greenlit:

"I need a second season.... Got me wanting it more... 10 chapters seemed not enough to me... for such a beautiful series"

In response, Padrón simply replied with the "raised hands" emoji, sharing his hope for his show to get renewed.

Will The Accident Season 2 Ever Release?

The Accident is already performing admirably well with critics, as it has a 93% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes as of writing.

In Mexico, the country in which the show was produced, it has ranked as the most-watched Netflix show since August 22. It's boasted that same ranking in a long list of other countries too, which can be seen below:

Argentina

Bolivia

Chile

Colombia

Costa Rica

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

Honduras

Guatemala

Nicaragua

Panama

Paraguay

Peru

Salvador

Uruguay

Venezuela

It has also steadily risen on the Netflix TV charts in the United States, ranking fifth on August 23, fourth on August 24, and as high as second on August 25.

A series like this has the advantage of such an outstanding performance internationally that may mean it does not necessarily have to hit big in the USA to be renewed. However, with less than a week of airtime thus far, there is no way to tell whether that popularity will be enough for a Season 2 renewal.

Should a second season be greenlit, many fans expect to see Charro back in the spotlight as he adjusts to life in prison while Emiliano comes out from behind bars to go back into the world.

Another character who may get more screentime is Lupita, who is still reeling from David's murder and may look to seek revenge for that death.

While nothing is guaranteed at the moment, the ingredients seem to be in place for The Accident to continue into at least one more season.

The Accident is now streaming on Netflix.

