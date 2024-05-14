Turkish actress and model Serenay Sarikaya stars as a young lawyer seeking love in Netflix's Thank You, Next.

The eight-episode romance drama series explores how an up-and-coming lawyer rises to the occasion with the help of her friends and family in both her career and love life after a devastating breakup.

Thank You, Next premiered on Netflix on May 9.

Every Main Cast Member of Thank You Next

Serenay Sarikaya - Leyla Taylan

Serenay Sarikaya

Serenay Sarikaya leads the Thank You, Next's cast as promising lawyer Leyla Taylan.

While Leyla is an advocate of love, her experience in dealing with heartbreaks and complicated relationships makes her think she is a lost cause when it comes to the romance department, especially after her ex-boyfriend left her.

Despite that, Leyla still believes that she will find someone she can have a deep connection with.

Sarikaya is best known for her roles as Duru Durulay in Fi, Mira Beylice in Ebb and Tide, and Yesim Taskiran in The Tulip Age.

Metin Akdülger - Ömer

Metin Akdülger

Metin Akdülger brings Ömer to life in Thank You, Next. Omer is Leyla's ex-boyfriend who left her after being in a long-term relationship with one another.

When Omer returns to Leyla's life in the present day, she believes that he is the safest choice to pick among her desired lovers.

Omer appears to be a perfect guy, but he is a proven cheater, which is a bad sign for Leyla.

Turkish fans may know Akdülger for his roles as Atilla in Sandik Kokusu, Kenan in Between the World and Us, and Orhan Sahin in The Club.

Hakan Kurtas - Cem Murathan

Hakan Kurtas

Hakan Kurtas appears as Cem Murathan, a man who is in the midst of a divorce with his third wife and a certified playboy.

The fact that Cem is already in his third marriage makes Leyla think that he easily gets bored with his relationships. Still, there is sexual tension between the pair, leading to them hooking up during one eventful night.

Kurtas previously appeared as Deniz in Full Moon, Demir in Crash, and Izzet in Body.

Boran Kuzum - Feyyaz

Boran Kuzum

Boran Kuzum's Feyyaz is a well-respected chef whom Leyla meets during her out-of-town vacation with her friends.

Feyyaz tries to impress Leyla during the night of their first meeting, leading to a romantic night together. The only problem is the fact that Feyyaz ghosted her after their whirlwind of intimate moments.

Feyyaz is eventually introduced to Dafne (Cem's first wife) and the pair hit it off, but the latter appears to be not at peace with the idea of spending a lifetime with him.

Kuzum has credits in Wounded Love, The Protector, and Intoxicated by Love.

Zeynep Tugçe Bayat - Beliz

Zeynep Tugçe Bayat

Beliz (played by Zeynep Tugçe Bayat) is Cem's lawyer handling his divorce case with Tuba.

In Episode 2, Beliz clashes with Leyla (who is Tuba's lawyer) after pointing out that the hotel is not up for grabs in terms of the divorce settlement. Beliz ends up offering $10 million for Tuba to settle and agree to the divorce.

Bayat's notable credits include Baba, Afili Ask, and Establishment: Osman.

Bade Iscil - Tuba Tepelioglu

Bade Iscil

Bade Iscil portrays Tuba Tepelioglu, Cem's third wife and Leyla's client in the divorce case. Tuba tells Leyla about all of Cem's negative traits, such as being a narcissist and manipulative.

It is eventually revealed that Tuba is a walking red flag since she is obsessed with Cem and she wants him for herself (no wonder why he prefers a divorce over staying in the marriage).

Iscil can be seen in Love 101, Kuzey Guney, and Ufak Tefek Cinayetler.

Ahmet Rifat Sungar - Sarp

Ahmet Rifat Sungar

Ahmet Rifat Sungar joins the cast of Thank You, Next as Sarp, another attractive man who gets romantically entangled with Beliz.

Sarp is responsible for telling Leyla that he saw Omer and Balim (Omer's ex) together the night before the wedding, with him warning her that her future husband has yet to change his cheating ways.

Sungar has over 40 credits, with roles in The Funeral, Three Monkeys, and Across the Sea.

Gülcan Arslan - Defne

Gülcan Arslan

Defne is Cem's first wife and a highly successful architect. The character is played on-screen by Gülcan Arslan.

Defne and Cem are still on good terms despite being divorced. She eventually gets involved in a romantic relationship with Feyyaz, but it remains to be seen if there will be a happily ever after for the pair.

Arslan is best known for her role as Leyla Candas Ates in the Turkish series, Back Streets. The actress also appeared in Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean and Olene Kadar.

Sümeyra Koç - Nil

Sümeyra Koç

Sümeyra Koç plays Nil, Cem's second wife who serves as a co-author of the book (alongside Tuba) about their husband's negative qualities.

Koç's major credits include Altin Kafes, The Queen, and Love Is in the Air.

All episodes of Thank You, Next are now streaming on Netflix.

