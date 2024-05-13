For fans expecting a Season 2, a disappointing update was released about the future of Baby Reindeer.

Netflix's latest smash hit, Baby Reindeer, is a creepy story based on the true events of a man being stalked.

The twist? Richard Gadd, the creator and star of the show, portrays the main character (Donny) based on Gadd's real-life experiences.

However, it seems that Season 1's personal story-telling covers everything Gadd wanted to show, making Season 2 unlikely.

[ Is Baby Reindeer on Netflix a True Story? What's Real vs. Fake ]

Netflix

As Deadline reported, Baby Reindeer will compete in the Limited Series categories for the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Due to Baby Reindeer's award consideration as a Limited Series, this all but confirms the fact that there will be no Season 2.

Given the nature of the story shown over the seven episodes of Baby Reindeer, it's hard to believe many viewers expected a second season.

In addition, Gadd will be entered into the categories of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie and Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Before the Netflix series, Baby Reindeer was a one-man theater production by Gadd, which won the Olivier Award for Outstanding Achievement in Affiliate Theatre.

What Would Happen in Baby Reindeer Season 2?

As Gadd has explained and shown through the series, the period of Baby Reindeer is isolated and meant to cover a difficult time during his 20s.

If there were to be more episodes of Baby Reindeer, it'd likely have to become even more meta as It could delve into the creation of the show itself.

However, as the awards consideration indicates, this is a Limited Series for a reason, so no one should be expecting more from this story.

As it stands, the series concludes Donny's journey of dealing with Martha's relentless stalking and its impact on his life.

Despite struggling with trauma from past abuse and grappling with his own identity, Donny ultimately confronts Martha's harassment, leading to her arrest and imprisonment.

Following her arrest, Donny is shown beginning to write what would ultimately become the voice-over narrative of Baby Reindeer.

It's hard to find a more perfect ending than a bartender later giving Donny a drink on the house, mirroring Donny's first encounter with Martha.

Baby Reindeer is now streaming on Netflix.

Read more about Baby Reindeer on The Direct:

Why Does She Call Him Baby Reindeer In Netflix Show?

Baby Reindeer: Who Is the Real Martha? New Details Shared by Lead Actor