Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2 brings back Hazal Kaya and Selahattin Paşalı to lead the cast of the time travel-infused Netflix series.

The Turkish historical drama series revolves around a young journalist named Esra who accidentally travels back in time to 1919 and stops a historic assassination attempt that could change Turkey's history forever.

Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2 premiered on Netflix on September 12.

Every Main Cast Member of Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2

Hazal Kaya - Esra/Peride

Hazal Kaya

Hazal Kaya reprises her two roles as Esra and Peride in Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2.

Esra is a young journalist who unexpectedly travels back in time after researching details about Agatha Christie.

As a time traveler, she is keen on discovering the complexities of what she did. However, she later realizes the ramifications of her actions since the fate of Turkey is in her hands if she continues to mess with the timeline.

Meanwhile, Peride is Esra's doppelganger or relative in the past whom she encounters after traveling back in time.

It is revealed that Peride is the one who is supposed to save Col. Kemal Atatürk, but Esra and Ahmet are shocked to learn that the woman is already dead.

Kaya is known for her roles in Adini Feriha Koydum, Misafir, and Menajerimi Ara.

Tansu Biçer - Ahmet

Tansu Biçer

Tansu Biçer brings Ahmet to life in the show's sophomore season. He is the manager of the Pera Palace Hotel in the present timeline who is aware of the location's time-traveling secrets.

Ahmet knows all the rules bounded by time travel and he follows Esra in the past to make sure that she doesn't mess everything up.

In Season 2, Ahmet and Esra team up to stop a chaotic event from happening that could endanger the lives of thousands.

Biçer has credits in Bes Sehir, Toz Ruhu, and Yurt.

Güven Murat Akpınar - Mūmtaz

Güven Murat Akpınar

Güven Murat Akpınar stars as Mūmtaz, a rogue time traveler who will stop at nothing to change the world. He steals the keys to the Gateway of Time from Halit so that he can achieve his goal.

Akpınar can be seen in Suskunlar, Istanbullu Gelin, and Yakamoz S-245.

Nezaket Erden - Meliha

Nezaket Erden

Nezaket Erden plays Meliha, a journalist who instantly becomes Esra's rival in Season 2.

As she eventually becomes Esra's ally, she gives her crucial information about the Turkish Civil Code 743 that could prevent someone from dying if they can piece together the clues that come along with it.

Erden previously appeared in Nasipse Adayiz, Bihter, and Iki Safak Arasinda.

Tülin Özen - Lili

Tülin Özen

Tülin Özen guest stars as Lili, a singer who performs at the Turquoise bar where Esra and Ahmet visit to find Layla.

She is also Ahmet's future love interest since his past self has yet to meet her in 1941.

Özen starred in Pek Yakinda, Vicdan, and Beyaz Gelincik.

Selahattin Paşalı - Halit

Selahattin Paşalı

Halit (played by Selahattin Paşalı) is the bar owner at the Hotel Pera Palace in 1919. He is deemed the prime suspect in Peride's murder by Esra and Ahmet.

After a long and thorough investigation, it is revealed that he is being framed by Sonya (who is Peride's real killer) as an act of revenge for leaving her for Peride.

Eventually, though, Halit and Esra team up to save Col. Kemal Atatürk, ultimately preserving Turkish history and saving it from a chaotic end.

Halit is also Ahmet's father. In Season 2, he unexpectedly arrives in present-day Turkey, much to the shock of both Esra and Ahmet.

Paşalı's most recognizable roles include playing the titular character in Ömer, Osman in Love 101, and Hakan in The Choice.

Erol Babaoğlu - Kadri

Erol Babaoğlu

Kadri is the police commissioner and Halit's friend who wrongfully suspects that Ahmet is the man behind the bombings of the Pera Palace hotel. The character is played on-screen by Erol Babaoğlu.

While Halit and Esra manage to free Ahmet, Kadri vows to find the real bomber to seek revenge for the death of these two officers.

Turkish fans may recognize Babaoğlu for his roles in Kader, Daire, and Üzgünüm Leyla.

Nergis Öztürk - Eleni

Nergis Öztürk

Nergis Öztürk's Eleni is an owner of a brothel whom Esra and Ahmet visit to learn more about the former's mother.

Öztürk is known for her roles in Kiskanmak, Gise Memuru, and Bergen.

Yasemin Szawlowski - Sonya

Yasemin Szawlowski

Yasemin Szawlowski is part of Season 2's cast as Sonya, Halit's wife and a former princess who moved to Turkey for a fresh start.

Sonya is also aware of the time travel shenanigans at Pera Palace. She even knows about the Gateway of Truth which allowed Halit to time jump into the present day.

Szawlowski appeared in Reflection, Vatanim Sensin, and Bana Karanligini Anlat.

Bilgesu Akin - Leyla

Bilgesu Akin

Bilgesu Akin portrays Leyla, Peride's daughter and Esra's sister who works as a spy who shot the main culprit behind the bombings in Episode 1.

Akin's major credits include Yarakanlar and Tereddüt Çizgisi.

Daniel Copeland - Alfred Hitchcock

Daniel Copeland

Daniel Copeland briefly appears as renowned filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock. He can be seen checking in at the Pera Palace where he is sharing a story about being attacked by a flock of birds "as if they were possessed."

Esra butts in and pitches the idea that it could be a great premise for a film. Of course, she is referring to Hitchcock's 1963 classic, The Birds.

Copeland's notable credits include Starstruck, The Retreat, and Afterlife.

Haydar Sahin - Selahattin

Haydar Sahin

Haydar Sahin guest stars in Season 2, Episode 2 as Selahattin, Halit's friend and a local photographer working for the newspaper who is assigned to take a photo of the British ambassador who fled from Sofia.

His photos are instrumental in helping Halit and Esra find out the identity of the bomber of the hotel.

Sahin can be seen in And Then One Day, Ellbogen, and Yakamoz S-245.

Osman Albayrak - Naim

Osman Albayrak

Osman Albayrak appears as Naim, the man who witness Leyla's abduction but chooses to remain silent because he is scared of Halit.

Albayrak has credits in Ben Bu Cihana Sigmazam, Destan, and Arka Sokaklar.

Midnight at the Pera Palace Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.