2023's Creature series delivers a fresh take on the classic tale of Frankenstein alongside its stellar Turkish cast.

Created by Çağan Irmak, the limited series from Netflix revolves around the story of how a medical student and a doctor conduct a dangerous experiment that pushes the boundaries of preventing death.

The show is based on Mary Shelley's classic Frankenstein novel.

All eight episodes of Creature made their debut on Netflix on October 20, 2023.

Every Main Actor In 2023's Creature Cast

Erkan Kolçak Köstendil - İhsan

Erkan Kolçak Köstendil

İhsan (played by Erkan Kolçak Köstendil) is a professor and a doctor from Istanbul who has been finding ways to bring back the dead.

Working together with Ziya, the son of his old friend Muzaffer, the pair successfully bring back someone from dying, but this decision backfires dangerously.

Köstendil is a famous Turkish actor best known for his roles in Bandits, The Magnificent Century: Kosem, and The Garage.

Taner Ölmez - Ziya

Taner Ölmez

Taner Ölmez portrays Ziya, a medical student whose main goal is to find a way to save people from infectious diseases and prevent them from dying.

As a rebellious teenager who is usually blinded by his ambition, Ziya leaves his hometown to study medicine in Istanbul where he meets with Professor İhsan.

Ziya and İhsan's partnership leads to one shocking decision after another that ultimately created the titular creature.

Turkish fans may recognize Ölmez in projects like Istanbul’un Altinlari, A Miracle and Alef, and The Magnificent Century: Kosem.

Engin Benli - Muzaffer

Engin Benli

Muzaffer is Ziya's father who discourages him from pursuing his studies in Istanbul since he believes that his dream of preventing death is not achievable. The character is played by Engin Benli.

Benli's notable acting credits include Time of Departure, Broken Mussels, and Wish to Wash with Rain.

Şifanur Gül - Asiye

Şifanur Gül

Şifanur Gül's Asiye is Ziya's childhood sweetheart whom he leaves to pursue his dreams of becoming a doctor in Istanbul.

Gül is a talented Turkish actress known for her roles in Chance of My Life, Love Reserved, and The Tailor.

Bülent Şakrak - Captain Ömer

Bülent Şakrak

In Creature Episode 1, Bülent Şakrak's Captain Ömer takes care of Ziya after the mysterious creature drops him off in their camp.

The 46-year-old actor is known for his roles in The Fix-It Man, Ersan Kuneri, and Do Not Disturb.

Sema Çeyrekbaşı - Nana Hüsniye

Sema Çeyrekbaşı

Sema Çeyrekbaşı brings Nana Hüsniye to life in Creature. The character serves as Ziya's grandmother who supports the family amid difficult situations like the cholera outbreak.

Çeyrekbaşı has an impressive resume which includes roles in Merry-Go-Round, Two Hearts as One, and Walking After Midnight.

Devrim Yakut - Ofelya

Devrim Yakut

Ofelya (portrayed by Devrim Yakut) is a former neighbor of Ziya's family who was infected with Leprosy.

In Episode 1, the family visits Ofelya to give her food and an ointment made by Muzaffer to ease her pain.

Yakut is known for her roles in Chrysalis, Sour Apples, and The Butterfly's Dream.

Şahsuvar Aktaş - Hamdi

Şahsuvar Aktaş

Creature Episode 2 introduces Şahsuvar Aktaş' Hamdi, a kind chef who gives Ziya food and shelter after he was scammed by a con artist in Istanbul.

Hamdi is İhsan's good friend, and he also helps Ziya to learn more about him before officially meeting him.

Aktaş' acting credits include Ivanov, Salpa, and Yolcu.

Durul Bazan - Vasili

Durul Bazan

Durul Bazan plays Vasili, a circus owner who was impressed by the display of strength of a newly-revived İhsan.

Vasili's discovery leads to him recruiting İhsan to become part of his circus as Hercules, aka the strongest person on Earth.

Fans may recognize Bazan from his roles in Love Makes You Cry, Agir Romantik, and Kiddo The Hacker.

Macit Koper - Süleyman

Macit Koper

Süleyman (played by Macit Koper) is Ziya's strict and arrogant professor in medical school.

In Episode 2, Süleyman threw Ziya out of the classroom for arguing with him and not paying attention.

Koper is best known for his breakout role as Zebercet in Anayurt Oteli. The actors' other credits include 61 Days, Melodram, and Her Name is Vasfiye.

Ekremcan Arslandag - Yunus

Ekremcan Arslandag

Ekremcan Arslandag's Yunus is one of Ziya's first friends upon entering medical school in Istanbul.

After Ziya stood up to a racist student, Yunus si impressed, but he remindes him to lay low to avoid gaining the attraction of other students.

Creature is Arslandag's first notable series. The actor previously starred in two short films, namely Duvar Duvar and Adam's Motive.

Ümmü Putgül - Gülfem

Ümmü Putgül

Ziya's mother, Gülfem, is played by Ümmü Putgül. After the family's visit to Ofelya, Gülfem died due to Cholera.

As a result, this moment prompted Ziya to go to Istanbul to pursue his studies, leaving everyone (including Asiye) behind.

Putgül is known for her roles in The Yard, 61 Days, and Çocuklar Sana Emanet.

Şennur Nogaylar - Nana Seher

Şennur Nogaylar

Şennur Nogaylar portrays Nana Seher, a kind old lady who helps İhsan after he leaves the circus to be alone. She is also Esma's grandmother.

Nogaylar's past acting credits include Dogu, Turna Misali, and Keeping the Bees.

Burcu Soyler- Esma

Burcu Soyler

Portraying Nana Seher's pregnant granddaughter is Burcu Soyler as Esma. İhsan appears to be attracted to her when he first sees her while sneaking up on her.

Eventually, İhsan and Esma became good friends and fell in love. After Esma gave birth, they started their own family.

Soyler has two notable acting credits, namely All About Marriage and Aldatmak.

Creature is now streaming on Netflix.