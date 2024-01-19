Kubra is a thrilling psychological drama from Netflix anchored by a strong Turkish cast of actors.

The Turkish series revolves around the story of Gökhan Şahinoğlu (Çağatay Ulusoy) who has been receiving odd text messages from an unknown individual named Kubra that seemingly can predict the future.

Little did Gökhan know, this puts him into a precarious situation where unexpected allies and enemies start to emerge.

Kubra is an eight-episode series that premiered on Netflix on January 18.

Every Main Cast Member of Netflix's Kubra

Çağatay Ulusoy - Gökhan Şahinoğlu

Çağatay Ulusoy

Çağatay Ulusoy brings Gökhan Şahinoğlu to life in Kubra.

As a former soldier, Gökhan has been through a lot throughout his career, suffering from trauma and existential crisis due to his experiences.

Gökhan is also a Muslim who believes that he has yet to find his purpose, but that all changes one day when he receives text messages through an app called SoulTouch with the name Kubra on it.

The text messages start revealing private things about Gökhan that only he is aware of then this certain Kubra also claims that his girlfriend, Merve, is the right woman for him.

Several events prove that Kubra can predict the future (much to Gökhan's surprise), such as predicting the fact that Farhad's cancer diagnosis is proven false and a random car being involved in a random collision.

All of these make Gökhan believe that Kubra is Allah's way of naming him as the Messiah.

Çağatay Ulusoy is a Turkish actor and model best known for his portrayal of Hakan Demir in The Protector. The actor also has credits in Insider, Ebb and Tide, and The Tailor.

Aslihan Malbora - Merve

Aslihan Malbora

Merve (played by Aslihan Malbora) is Gökhan's girlfriend who is worried about him for putting himself in dangerous situations. She also confronts Gökhan for not having time for their relationship.

In Episode 1, Merve does not believe Kubra can predict the future, and he tells Gökhan she thinks it is another woman who is messing with them.

Malbora is a rising star known for her roles in The Bad Penny, Oluversin Gari, and Seven Ne Yapmaz.

Ahsen Eroğlu - Gulcan

Ahsen Eroğlu

Gulcan is Gökhan's sister who is currently in recovery from drug addiction. The character is played by Ahsen Eroğlu.

Still reeling from her father's death, Gulcan occasionally watches videos of his dad during her downtime while also hiding drugs from her brother.

Eroğlu's notable credits include Kuzgun, Anne, and You Do You.

Cihan Talay - Salih

Cihan Talay

Cihan Talay's Salih is Gökhan's friend and soccer teammate who tells the team about the story of how he saved a kid from a burning car.

Talay's other notable role is playing Cihan in Çok Güzel Hareketler 2.Kusak.

Aytek Şayan - Serhat

Aytek Şayan

Aytek Şayan plays Serhat, a drug addict and Gökhan's friend.

Serhat's father is Gökhan's boss and he wants his help to earn a promotion. However, Episode 1 shows that Serhat is getting high with Gökhan's sister, Gulcan, which leads to a tense confrontation.

Şayan's most recognizable role is playing Sahbaz in Barbaros: Sword of the Mediterranean. The actor also appeared in 46 Yok Olan, Kuzgun, and Hay Sultan.

Nazan Kezal - Gökhan's mom

Nazan Kezal

Nazan Kezal is part of Kubra's cast as Gökhan's mother.

As Gökhan's mom, she is worried about the unusual things that are happening to her son and she believes that he is back in regression after the traumatic experience that he suffered during his time with the military.

At the end of Episode 2, though, she is shocked to learn the news that Allah is talking to Gökhan through an app.

Kezal previously appeared in Hair, Climates, Daire, and You Know Him.

Erdem Şenocak - Hodja (Imam)

Erdem Şenocak

Hodja is a Muslim priest Gökhan seeks help from to consult about Kubra's unusual messages of predicting the future. The character is played on-screen by Erdem Şenocak.

However, Hodja dismisses his claims by telling him that it is simply a case of coincidence or something done by technology.

Şenocak has credits in Burning Days, Kerr, and Between Two Dawns.

Bülent Düzgünoglu - Haluk

Bülent Düzgünoglu

Haluk (played by Bülent Düzgünoglu) is Firat's father, the boy whom Gökhan saved from the burning car in Kubra's opening moments.

He visits Gökhan one day to thank him for his bravery and to tell him that Firat has been diagnosed with Behcet's disease, meaning that his days are numbered.

Düzgünoglu is known for his roles in Unutursam Fisilda, Bas Belasi, and Pars: Kiraz Operasyonu.

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan - Kara

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan

Ahmet Mümtaz Taylan's Kara is a member of the city organization worried about the massive power outage that happened in Istanbul in Episode 2.

The character is arrogant and selfish and only seeks to find out the truth just for the sake of his interests.

Kara confronts Gökhan in Episode 3 about his claims that he is Allah's messiah.

Taylan has over 80 credits to his name, with roles in Mortal World 2, More, and Once Upon a Time in Anatolia.

Necat Bayar - Chief Muammer

Necat Bayar

Muammer is the local city's chief of police and Kara's childhood friend who tells him to calm down and treat everyone with respect amid the weird things that are going on.

Bayar's past notable credits include Butterflies, Suskunlar, and The Pit.

All episodes of Kubra are streaming on Netflix.