What Happened to Tesehki's Son? Baddies Midwest Allegations Explained

Fans are agast as allegations are flung between Baddies Midwest stars Tesehki, her son, and fellow co-star Chrisean.

The latest entry in the hit Zeus Network reality series follows a group of young women collaborating to put on various promotional events.

Of course, things rarely go as smoothly as possible, with various past dramas, feuds, and controversies often coming to light. Baddies Midwest has been no exception in its early going, as some longtime cast members start to bristle with each other in the new season.

Baddies Midwest Tesehki Son Allegations Explained

Drama between Baddies Midwest stars Chrisean "Rock" Malone and Latifa "Tesehki" Malone burbled to the surface early in the series, getting fans talking online.

The controversy between the reality star sisters stems from allegations being lobbed between the two Baddies mainstays, including some scathing claims regarding Tesehki's son.

As detailed in the Baddies Midwest premiere, Chrisean (who has been a part of the series since Baddies South) called out Tesehki for allegedly forcing her into inappropriate, compromising positions when the two were younger.

"I remember when I was 7, you made me eat your p----," Chrisean claimed in an on-camera conversation between the two, shocking both Tesehki and the audience at home (via Instagram).

Tesehki (who also participated in this year's Baddies Carribean) apologized, pledging that she is sorry if she "ever did any weird sh-t to [her]."

This apology did not seem to work, as Chrisean alluded to drama between Tesehki and her young son.

A trailer for the next few episodes, which debuted to end the season premiere, saw the two continuing to feud. Brief glimpses of what is to come showed Tesehki accusing her sister of "defamation of character " and calling for Chrisean to "[go] to jail."

Chrisean did not get into specifics of what happened to Tesehki's son. Still, according to a deleted Instagram Live from the reality star, it has been claimed the boy may have been abused in some fashion by people close to the sisters early in his life (via X).

In response, Tesehki posted an old livestream, captured by fans on X, featuring her and Chrisean. Chrisean publicly noted that she had not suffered any sort of childhood drama. This looked to be a public attempt to discredit her sister and repute her shocking allegations.

Neither Chrisean nor Tesehki followed up on these allegations, and the claims remain unsubstantiated.

Baddies Midwest continues on Zeus Network, with new episodes dropping every Sunday.