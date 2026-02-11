Tell Me Lies Season 4 Is Now In Doubt Following Spencer House's New Comments (Exclusive)

While Hulu has yet to renew Tell Me Lies for Season 4, actor Spencer House shared a massive update about the show's chances of returning for another batch of episodes. The chaos surrounding Tell Me Lies' core cast of characters continued in Season 3, with more twists and shocking revelations that made fans crave more episodes. However, going into the season, Tell Me Lies showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer previously said in an interview with US Weekly in January 2026 that she had "always thought" that Season 3 would be "more or less the ending" she had in mind. And now, another cast member has echoed Oppenheimer's sentiment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Direct ahead of the Tell Me Lies Season 3 finale, Spencer House, who portrays Wrigley in the show, revealed he was aware of showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer's plan to treat this as "the end of this story," casting doubt on a potential Season 4:

The Direct: "'Tell Me Lies' showrunner Meaghan Oppenheimer recently shared that Season 3 serves as a satisfying sense of closure in the story. Do you feel that’s the case, or are there any clear threads left dangling for a potential Season 4 if the show is renewed?" Spencer House: "You know, there’s always the chance that a show will create another season, and whether or not that happens, that remains to be seen for the audience. But I do know that Meaghan intended for the end of this season, Season 3, to be the end of this story."

House continued by saying that the creative team needs to "go back to the drawing board" if there is a Season 4, but he believes that Season 3 is the show's "intended" conclusion:

"So if there’s a season four, they’ll have to go back to the drawing board, but this is what was intended."

With one episode left in the much-talked-about third season, Tell Me Lies' upcoming finale has a significant task of resolving several storylines to achieve a definitive and satisfying resolution. This could also mean that the show will likely not include any major cliffhangers to completely wrap the stories of Lucy, Stephen, Bree, Wrigley, Evan, and Pippa.

Although a potential Season 4 is still up in the air, House told The Direct he's pleased with how Wrigley's character has evolved and been explored throughout the three seasons. Still, he added that he'd be eager to "dive into his relationship with his parents" should the show continue:

The Direct: "Hypothetically, if a Season 4 does happen, what’s something you’d love to explore with the character that you haven’t been able to yet?"



Spencer House: "I feel for me, Wrigley has been explored. If it were to end now, I would feel that Wrigley had a very solid arc that was worth exploring, and if there had to be something else, I would love to dive into his relationship now with his parents."

Wrigley has had his fair share of ups and downs across the three seasons of Tell Me Lies, which included major emotional beats, such as the death of his younger brother Drew in Season 2, his evolving friendships, and, most recently, his newfound romance with Bree.

It isn't surprising that House claimed that he wanted to dive deep into his relationship with his parents if there were to be a Season 4, considering that this is one area that is seen by many as an untapped potential for the character. Exploring this key storyline could add another layer to Wrigley's character arc.

Why Season 3 Could Really Be the End of Tell Me Lies (& Why It’s a Good Thing)

Based on the showrunner and actor's comments, it seems very likely that Season 3 could be the definitive swan song of Tell Me Lies because dragging the story for too long could be detrimental to the show's overall quality.

The anticipation for Season 3, Episode 8 (which is now being deemed as the series finale) is high, and it has the potential to deliver more surprising moments and explosive revelations that could tie everything together across two timelines (2008 and 2015).

Given that Tell Me Lies revolves around the unending cycle of toxic relationships, the ending could finally showcase the eventual implosions, anchored by the consequences of the actions of each character.

Overall, ending the show with Season 3 is an ideal send-off for these characters, and the fact that it has been planned all along means that a satisfying closure is bound to happen (which is a good sign for longtime fans of the franchise).