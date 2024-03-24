SWAT Season 7, Episode 7 unveiled new information regarding its release date, release time, and story details thanks to a news release from CBS.

Following a cancelation from CBS after Season 6, one final season was announced for SWAT as star Shemar Moore and his team get closure in their widely popular series.

Only delivering a 13-episode slate, each new entry this year helps close the book on this team of LAPD SWAT agents, with many wondering how they will ride off into the proverbial sunset.

[ Full Cast of SWAT Show Season 7 - Every Main Character & Actor (Photos) ]

CBS Shares Details on SWAT Season 7, Episode 7

CBS

CBS shared an official press release offering details on SWAT Season 7 Episode 7, including its release date, time, and story details.

This new episode will not debut on CBS until Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, marking a three-week gap after Episode 4 hit the air on March 15.

This gap is due to the NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Tournament (better known as March Madness), which CBS is covering live from Friday, March 22 until Friday, March 29.

The show will be back on a normal schedule when March Madness gets to the Final Four, which will take place on Saturday, April 6, and Monday, April 8.

CBS also revealed that the title of Episode 7 will be "Last Call," giving fans the following synopsis:

"After the shocking shooting of a member of 20-Squad, Hondo and the team launch a citywide manhunt for the robbery crew responsible. Meanwhile, Deacon’s plans for his future hit a snag, and Powell and Alfaro clash over a tricky issue, on 'SWAT."

This will be the seventh of 13 episodes in SWAT's final season.

What Will Happen in the Rest of SWAT Season 7?

Although star Shemar Moore told Entertainment Tonight he's "not quite sure it's the end" for the series after Season 7, all indications point to these 13 episodes being the last in this story.

Fans are prepared to say goodbye to at least three main stars from the first six seasons, which has already partially played out early in Season 7.

After this extended break, viewers will get answers on whether Kenny Johnson's Luca survived multiple bullets to the chest in Episode 6, although this new episode is already confirmed to be his last on SWAT.

CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach and Sony Pictures TV president Katherine Pope also indicated giving fans "closure to the show’s storylines and characters" in a joint statement about the renewal, per Deadline:

"We have listened to our viewers and their outpouring of passion for 'SWAT' and we have reached an agreement to renew it for a final season of 13 episodes to air during the 2023-2024 broadcast year. 'SWAT' has aired for six seasons on CBS and garnered a devoted following. We are pleased that we found a way to bring it back and give closure to the show’s storylines and characters, which audiences deserve."

While CBS seems certain that SWAT's story will conclude with Season 7, a change could still happen after Season 7, Episode 13 hits TV screens.

Season 7, Episode 7 of SWAT will arrive on Friday, April 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

