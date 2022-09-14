First Look at Superman's New Season 3 Costume In Superman & Lois (Photos)

DC and The CW’s Superman & Lois has long been praised by fans and critics alike. The show, which will see its third season premiere in 2023, adopts a sort of “post-mythology” angle. It depicts a Clark Kent and Lois Lane who have been married for years and have already vanquished many of Superman’s foes. These incarnations of the characters also have two teenage twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan.

Even though Superman & Lois has taken a few liberties here and there with Kal-El’s lore, the core of the character is still there. He’s still a force for good and a beacon of hope, and in some fans’ eyes, is more authentically Superman than the version portrayed by Henry Cavill.

DC

Over the course of the show, Clark has suited up many times as the Man of Steel to battle evil. The suit in question is very true to the comics and possesses all of the elements one would expect a Superman suit to have. There have been small tweaks to it since the series premiere though, and it looks as though Season 3 will bring with it another update to the costume.

A Look at Superman’s Season 3 Suit

New photos from the set of Superman & Lois Season 3 have surfaced online (via supermanandloiscw on Twitter.) These new shots reveal the updated costume that series star Tyler Hoechlin will be wearing. Have a look at the images below:

No Birds, No Planes, Just Superman

This new version of Hoechlin’s Superman suit may look the same as previous versions, but there are actually some subtle differences.

First off, the “S” shield on his chest is now much more prominent, having been molded out of a thicker material. Additionally, the muscle shading on his torso has been tweaked. Not to mention that the entire suit from head to toe seems to be a few shades darker. The belt, much like the chest shield, is also denser looking.

So again, nothing major. The costume is still very classic looking (If one excuses the absence of the red trunks) and is unmistakable as a Superman suit.

Superman & Lois doesn’t yet have an announced premiere date for its third season, but the show was recently in the news for other reasons. Jordan Elsass who played Clark’s son Jonathan departed the show and was recast with actor Michael Bishop.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the Superman & Lois are available to stream in their entirety on HBO Max.