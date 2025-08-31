Superman 2025 Unmasks Its Secret Villain In First Official 4K Photos

The secret villain from DC Studios' 2025 Superman movie took the spotlight in new 4K photos straight from the film. Superman kicked off the new DCU's theatrical slate in July, complete with more than half a dozen antagonistic characters pitted against David Corenswet's Man of Steel. One of these villains was kept a secret more than the others, which made for some epic surprises as the story unfolded.

Superman is now available for purchase and rent through digital platforms after premiering in theaters on July 11, 2025. This gave fans their first opportunity to see the film's most secret villain, Ultraman, in action at home. Ultraman first showed up in marketing material in April 2025, setting the stage for multiple epic showdowns between him and Corenswet's Clark Kent.

Initially introduced in Superman's opening scenes, the character was dubbed the Hammer of Boravia, wearing a bulky suit of gold armor that was thought to protect him from damage.

DC Studios

Later, the powerful antagonist was seen out of the golf-plated armor, wearing a black suit with a white "U" on the chest area. Complete with a black mask with goggles embedded in it, fans saw Ultraman take the spotlight under Lex Luthor's watch.

DC Studios

The big shock of the movie came when Ultraman's identity was revealed, as he turned out to be a clone of David Corenswet's Clark Kent. Taking off his mask to reveal Corenswet's face, Superman was faced with an antagonist as powerful as him, but even angrier and more aggressive.

DC Studios

Fans got to see the unmasked Ultraman in trailers starting as soon as the day the film was released, although the imagery did not provide a close-up look at Corenswet. This shot showed Ultraman blasting his heat vision at Superman from a distance, as fans were unable to see any facial features outside of the villain's longer, messier hairdo.

DC Studios

Ultraman did not have the intelligence or compassion seen in Corenswet's titular hero, which he made up for with unbridled rage and aggression against his heroic doppleganger. Unafraid to show off the full extent of his powers, he put his strength and heat vision to use early and often as Lex Luthor shouted out commands.

DC Studios

While the Superman clone was initially developed to help Luthor take out Superman and replace him for his PlanetWatch army, it also made for an emotional struggle once Clark Kent saw the villain's face for the first time.

DC Studios

At the end of their battle, Superman blasts Ultraman into a black hole, sending him to a far corner of the universe. His fate after that moment is still unknown.

Released in theaters on July 11, Superman is the first theatrical movie developed for James Gunn's new DC Universe. Starring David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, this story picks up with Superman in his early days as a reporter and a superhero as he dives into his first major conflict with Lex Luthor and other powerful villains. Superman is now available for purchase and rent on digital platforms.

Will Ultraman Return to the DCU After Superman 2025?

DC Studios

As mentioned, Superman ended with Ultraman being thrown into a black hole as Clark Kent saved Metropolis and put the city back together. Even considering the lore of villains he could fight in a Superman sequel (which is already being developed), many are wondering if the Superman clone could be back for more action at a later date.

Theories are already teasing that Ultraman could eventually become the DCU's Bizarro Superman, with many believing the other side of the black hole will eventually become Bizarro World. While it is unclear whether this is being planned for a future story, the door is now open for the wild alternate-universe take on the Man of Steel to wreak havoc in the DCU's main timeline.

However, Superman has a litany of villains he may face as David Corenswet gets ready to bring the character back for more outings. Names like General Zod, Brainiac, Doomsday, Darkseid, and more are surely being developed for upcoming stories; the real question is who will be realized first as the hero's next adversary.

As the Kryptonian plotline in the DCU keeps building with Supergirl's release in June 2026, the stage will be set for Corenswet's iconic DC star to keep making an impact for years to come.