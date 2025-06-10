New Superman 2025 Report Reduces 3 Key Concerns About the Movie

While recent reports stirred up concern for Superman, three of those concerns have been put to rest by insiders. Fans are eagerly waiting to meet David Corenswet's Superman, Rachel Brosnahan's Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult's Lex Luthor on July 11, but they are doing so with justified hesitation. The blue brand has been the subject of flops and disappointments for years now, and many are hoping the DCU reboot from DC Studios co-CEO and Superman director James Gunn will be the saving grace.

As Superman edges closer to release, a report from World of Reel sounded the alarm bells that the DC flick "received a mixed reception" from earlier test screenings which "[triggered] a cascade of changes."

Supposedly these changes involved dialing down the humor after uncertainty on it from Warner Bros. execs, a replaced editor that prompted a "tweak" in how the story was presented, minor scenes being added in reshoots, and a second composer coming on board to "reshape the score."

Ultimately, the changes reportedly saw around 25 minutes scrapped from earlier Superman cuts to create a "leaner feel" as the studio is anxious to get it right.

While this report sparked concerns for many DC fans, even those most excited for Superman, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) put three of the biggest worries to rest:

Reshoot Rumors

James Gunn took to Threads in December 2024 to confirm Superman was not having any full-on reshoots but rather "just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film" and not add or replace any scenes:

"Not a few days. We’re doing a day and a half of pickup shots. No scenes. No reshoots. Just a handful of individual shots to enhance the film."

THR reinforced that, even now just over a month away from release, Superman has only had "three days of pick-ups in Atlanta but no major reshoots."

As such, regardless of what may be changing in the editing room, Superman is very much cut from the same cloth that Gunn shot from February to July 2024.

Composer Replacement

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 composer John Murphy was originally announced as Superman's composer in February 2024 as production got underway. More recent reports stirred up worry as David Fleming came on board to help with the score, leaving some concerned there were issues with Murphy's original work.

Fortunately, THR confirmed Fleming simply joined Murphy as an additional composer early this year with both of their music featured in the final product.

Regardless of what the implications of a second composer may be, Fleming has a stacked resume as an Emmy winner with credits on The Last of Us, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Dune: Part Two, Top Gun: Maverick, The Lion King, and more.

Test Screenings

While some were worried that Warner Bros. holding test screenings for Superman was a sign of quality concerns, a source with knowledge of DC's inner chasm told THR that they are "no defender of Gunn, but none of this is unusual," adding that "It's part of honing the movie. Any movie."

Another source noted that "Gunn absolutely tests, he absolutely tinkers. He’s not one of those directors who can’t take suggestions."

There have been reports of mixed reactions to Superman test screenings since March, with some praising that "people loved it" while other insiders noted they heard "decidedly mixed" things. It's important to note these audiences saw a far earlier cut of Superman that will be less refined than what comes in July.

That said, THR indicated Gunn will deliver a "final and locked" cut of Superman next Friday, five weeks out from its July release. This is certainly a sign of studio satisfaction with the test screenings as some blockbusters can be edited right up until release week when there are still issues to fix and tinkering to be done.

Why DC Fans Shouldn't Worry About Superman

Ultimately, Superman will be playing in theaters in just over a month, at which point moviegoers can come to their own conclusions about the movie. It's generally important not to put much stake in early reactions, especially after test screenings scored The Flash on par with The Dark Knight trilogy - something that most DC fans will agree the time-travel flick did not deliver on.

The behind-the-scenes secrets of movie-making are now more public than ever, and, while reports of reshoots, test screenings, and creative changes may seem concerning, they are all part of the long road to release.

Generally speaking, James Gunn has a strong record with superheroes across Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, and Creature Commandos, which should earn him some level of trust from moviegoers.

Superman may be the greatest thing since sliced bread... Or it could be DC's worst movie in recent years. Regardless, fans will need to wait until July 11 to find out what surprises it holds and just how strong a footing the DCU is starting on.