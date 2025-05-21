2025 Superman’s Latest Character Reveal Is Right Out of Disney’s Playbook

James Gunn's Superman isn't pulling any punches as it prepares to introduce the new DC Universe to theatergoers around the world. The Man of Steel won't be alone on his mission, having plenty of heroes by his side, including Mister Terrific, Green Lantern, and Hawkgirl. However, Gunn doesn't like to give all the screen time to big-name characters, and the latest addition to the movie proves that the filmmaker is borrowing a move from his former employer, Disney.

Despite not appearing in any trailers, Baby Joey, a mysterious character present in Superman's upcoming toy line, is the talk of the town. Most of the conversation centers around his identity, as few DC characters match his appearance. But what many are overlooking is that, while Baby Joey may take inspiration from characters from DC Comics, Gunn is likely going to mold him into something original that ensures the conversation surrounding Superman involves more than just the hero's battle against Lex Luthor and his forces (read more about the potential story of 2025's Superman).

Baby Joey is likely a take on Jonathan Mason, the son of Metamorpho and Sapphire Stagg. He's a lot like his father in that he can transmute his body, but he has a leg up on dear old dad because he can also alter other objects, making him extremely powerful.

Jonathan's grandfather, Simon Stagg, even turns his grandson into a criminal by making him work for his organization. Metamorpho doesn't appreciate his son being used, so he rescues him and tries to give him a better life.

Superman, which hits theaters on July 11, 2025, could see events play out similarly. Metamorpho is seemingly part of Luthor's plan to take out the Man of Steel, and since he's not usually a villain in the comics, it's possible that he's working under duress.

If Luthor has Baby Joey in his clutches, Metamorpho may just be waiting for the right time to strike back. However, Gunn's time working with Disney may hint at Baby Joey having a bigger role to play in Superman's story.

How Superman's Baby Joey Could Just Be Another in a Long Line of Formidable Baby Creatures

Pop culture never seems to lack its fair share of adorable menaces. Stitch is making his way back to the big screen in 2025 in Disney's latest live-action remake, and no one can get enough of Din Djarin's little buddy Grogu from The Mandalorian.

The appeal of these kinds of characters is that they're great for both kids and adults (not to mention they sell a lot of merchandise). It's such a tried and true formula that Gunn used it himself in the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

Marvel Studios

After Groot's tear-jerking death at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy, the tree-like creature returns in baby form during the film's post-credits scene, dancing to music and confusing Drax.

He's a little older when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 rolls around and terrorizes his fair share of creatures throughout the movie. However, no one can stay mad at him long because he's just so darn cute and helps when it really matters.

Groot's role even expands in Avengers: Infinity War, where he's a teenager who doesn't want anything to do with the mission at hand. He eventually realizes the gravity of the situation, though, helping Thor in his hour of need and cutting off his arm so the God of Thunder can use it as the handle for his new weapon, Stormbreaker. Groot's arc in the MCU is defined by his time as a child, and Gunn might be sending Baby Joey down the same path.

While Gunn has been criticized in the past for borrowing from himself a little bit too much, it's hard to see any downside here. The DCU needs all the help it can get as it starts its big-screen journey, and Baby Joey has all the makings of a memorable Gunn character that the internet becomes obsessed with.

Maybe he's even such a hit that he lands his own streaming series like Groot.