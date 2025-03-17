While the DCU's first major theatrical outing, Superman, is releasing soon (July 11th), there have yet be get casting confirmations on many Superman characters. David Corenswet will play Clark Kent himself, but his father Jor-El, who plays a pivotal role in Superman's character development, has yet to be cast. That is until a new rumor suggests the Man of Steel's father might be played by Hollywood action legend, Tom Cruise.

With Superman less than four months away, anticipation continues to build as test screenings offer early, yet varied, reactions to James Gunn's DCU reboot. While opinions remain unconfirmed, Warner Bros. is likely fine-tuning the film ahead of its summer release, with minor reshoots and edits still underway.

Fans are now looking ahead to CinemaCon or even Superman Day on April 18 as potential opportunities for a full trailer drop, which could provide more details on Superman's lineage.

Is Tom Cruise Cast As Jor-El in Superman?

Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe

The rumor mill has once again been circulating in regards to the new DCU. This time, whispers are saying that a big-man, famous actor could be playing (or voicing) Kal-El's Kryptonian father, Jor-El, in the upcoming Superman movie.

More specifically, some believe that this could be none other than Tom Cruise, the 62-year-old box office megastar who has yet to appear in any Marvel or DC film.

Part of this idea comes alongside the deal Cruise struck with Warner Bros. at the beginning of 2024. The deal included that Cruise would develop, produce, and star in a mix of original and franchise films, with his production company based on the studio's Burbank lot.

Superman was filmed in 2024 from late February until the end of July, ranging from various locations like Svalbard, Norway to Atlanta, GA, USA.

If Cruise is Jor-El, it's possible that all of his scenes were shot during the film's reshoots or "pickup shots." Even though, it's unclear the extent of Jor-El's role in the upcoming film.

It's confirmed that the Fortress of Solitude will be a location, connecting Superman to his Kryptonian roots. However, it's unlikely that Superman would use the same formula as 2013's Man of Steel, with Russell Crowe's Jor-El guiding Henry Cavill's Kal-El through a lot of the movie.

There's a chance that Jor-El's presence could be less "alive" and potentially just voice work for whatever actor may fill the role. Despite that, Superman's connection to the Fortress and Kelex the Robot could be vital to the upcoming film's overall story.

Everyone wants to see Superman deal with his alien and Earth-bound upbringing, but that doesn't mean Cruise should be involved.

Tom Cruise Should Not Be Jor-El

The one and only positive of Tom Cruise being cast as Jor-El is the pop it could get from audiences in theaters, as it would be a genuinely exciting surprise for most fans. However, after that wave of ecstasy slowly slips away, DC lovers are left with Cruise being wasted on a cameo-like appearance.

Cruise as Jor-El would be a waste of his talents and stardom, as there are other characters he could potentially play for DC Studios. He would be far better suited as Hal Jordan, a long-time fan-cast, though that role is already taken in the new DCU by Kyle Chandler.

If he wants to tap into his darker side, playing Harvey Dent in a future Batman film or Reverse-Flash as a central DCU villain would be a much more exciting use of his talents.

Cruise was also once rumored to play a multiverse variant of Iron Man, a role that never materialized but proves studios see him as a major superhero player. If he ever joins the DCU, it should be in a role worthy of his star power, not one that sidelines him in a brief supporting appearance.

Superman soars into theaters on July 11.