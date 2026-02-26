Supergirl 2026 Director Spoils 1 Major Detail About the Ending

As Supergirl approaches its summer 2026 debut, the film's director is already hinting that audiences should brace themselves for a major surprise in its final moments. Set to hit theaters on June 26, the movie marks the second major big-screen installment in the new DCU spearheaded by James Gunn. Inspired by Tom King's acclaimed Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, director Craig Gillespie recently teased that the adaptation will culminate in a "shocking" ending.

Back in December 2025, during a press conference tied to the release of Supergirl's first teaser trailer, DC Studios co-CEO Gunn, star Milly Alcock, and director Gillespie offered new insight into what fans can expect from the DCU's next theatrical chapter.

The event gave the press (including Screen Brief) the opportunity to learn more details about the second DCU film.

During the press conference, Gillespie spilled some details about the film's ending. He said that he thinks audiences are "in for real surprise," calling the ending "very surprising and incredibly empowering:"

"I think the audience is going to be in for real surprise. It’s very different from other superhero films that I’ve seen. It began with Ana’s script, and you guys have been incredibly supportive in letting us make that film. The ending is very surprising and incredibly empowering."

DC Studios

The director went on to say that Alcock as Kara Zor-El "owns who she is in an unapologetic way," and added that "there are the repercussions that can come from that," teasing the shock value to prepare fans:

"Supergirl just owns who she is in an unapologetic way. It is really exhilarating to be able to see a character that isn’t trying to conform to anything, that plays by her own rules and defines herself on her terms. There are repercussions that can come from that, so I think it’s going to be a little shocking."

Gunn chimed in as well, emphasizing that DC is "trying to create stories that are different and unique," teasing some key differences between Superman and Supergirl:

"Hopefully, audiences will enjoy the fact that we’re trying to create stories that are different and unique, and that’s what this one is. And you guys [Milly and Craig] were great partners and still are as we move forward. I can’t wait for people to sit down in actual theatres and see this big, beautiful, expressive film that you created."

Gunn has spoken in the past about key differences between Kara and Kal-El (played by David Corenswet), despite them being two early pillars of the DCU.

Even the marketing for Supergirl hears Kara saying, "Superman sees the good in people. I see the truth." This line alone from the Kryptonian says a lot about her character, its uniqueness, and why Gillespie is teasing this unexpected ending.

This idea goes along with this DCU version of Kara, a far more cosmic and volatile take on the character than CW's Supergirl.

Instead, under the DCU banner, this new film follows Kara on a fantastical, space-faring revenge quest alongside her new ally Ruthye, adding to the library of female-led superhero films.

For comic book fans concerned that Gillespie's comments are teasing an alternative ending to Tom King's story, it appears writer Ana Nogueira is staying true to the original story, including its climax.

How Does Supergirl's Ending Set Up Her Future?

If the film truly follows Woman of Tomorrow, Kara will evolve from a cynical, trauma-scarred wanderer into a confident hero who defines her identity on her own terms.

Much like in the comic, guiding Ruthye through grief could force her to confront her own loss and ultimately choose mercy over vengeance. That transformation would mark a crucial turning point, not just Superman's drunk cousin, but as a fully realized symbol of resilience within the DCU.

Such growth could naturally pave the way for Kara to eventually return to Earth. While her debut adventure establishes her as a cosmic protector, a more self-assured Kara may reconnect with humanity, potentially in a future crossover event.

If she does come back down to Earth, it would likely be by choice rather than obligation. Peacemaker Season 2 already teased that Kara has come down to Earth in the past to help just Justice Gang and Supes.