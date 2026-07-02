Sullivan's Crossing: What Liam Has to Tell Maggie Gets Uncovered In Season 4 Episode 5 - And the Reason Why He Hid It From Her Is Justified

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4, Episode 5 unpacked the tragic truth as to why Liam suddenly abandoned Maggie. The hit Canadian romance drama Sullivan's Crossing Season 3 ended with a major bombshell when Maggie's estranged husband, Liam, suddenly returned to her life just as things were going well between her and Cal, setting up major twists and turns in Season 4. The finale ended with Liam asking Maggie, "Is that any way to greet your husband?," shocking viewers and Cal about the fact that Maggie was married after all this time.

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4 pulled back the curtain on Liam's backstory. As it turned out, Liam was a war correspondent and journalist, a career that takes him to dangerous places around the world. Liam and Maggie's relationship began as a summer fling that quickly turned serious, leading to their marriage after a short time together. However, Liam left after their wedding, and Maggie interpreted it as him abandoning her for his job. Liam never returned, and Season 4 finally explained why (with some claiming he was among the deaths in the first few seasons of Sullivan's Crossing).

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 4 recently hit Netflix U.S. on June 30 and has quickly climbed the charts, currently holding the number 3 spot on the "Top 10 TV Shows in the US Today."

What Is Liam Hiding From Maggie on Sullivan's Crossing?

Netflix

Sullivan's Crossing Season 4, Episode 5, "Abandoning," finally revealed the show's long-teased secret about Liam's sudden disappearance from Maggie's life. As it turned out, Liam was taken hostage for three years while he was working as a war correspondent, explaining that he did not willingly abandon Maggie and that this was the reason that he did not reach out to her for so long.

Liam already finished his assignment and was actually heading back to the airport to return to Maggie when his vehicle was ambushed, leading to his capture and off-the-grid status for three years. Liam couldn't reach out because he was stripped of freedom and communication while being abused by his attackers throughout that three-year stint.

"I was done my assignment, and I was headed back to the airport. Back to you. When my vehicle was surrounded. They pulled me out of the car. They put a hood over my head. And they drove me out to a holding area. I was taken hostage, and I was held captive for three years until I was finally released."

This heartbreaking conversation between Liam and Maggie completely reframed everything viewers and Maggie thought they knew about Liam's disappearance and abandonment of Maggie for three years. The revelation almost happened in Season 4, Episode 4, when Liam was on the verge of opening up to Maggie, but she was interrupted.

While it's tragic, some fans deemed Liam's willingness to return to Maggie's life selfish, given where things stand between Maggie and Cal in Timberlake.

Tensions were already building inside Maggie's head as she wrestled with her lingering feelings for both Liam and Cal, the unresolved annulment (which was later revealed never to have been properly filed), and Cal's uneasiness about Liam and Maggie's reunion. This is on top of the trauma Maggie already experienced after suffering a miscarriage in Sullivan's Crossing Season 3.

The revelation completely changed Maggie's perception of Liam, forcing her to confront guilt over how she interpreted his silence.

Why Liam's Reason Feels Justified (Despite Some Fan Skepticism)

Netflix

Liam's devastating revelation about being captured while trying to return home makes his absence justified for all the right reasons. He was literally on his way back to her when everything went wrong, meaning that there was a desire for him to be with Maggie.

Liam's need for closure is also justifiable because being isolated for that long and not knowing what is happening with his wife, who is alone on the other side of the world, left him carrying unimaginable emotional weight.

While there are concrete questions about the matter of his disappearance (such as not making it in national news), the core truth remains that Liam didn't willingly abandon Maggie, making it an empathetic reveal and completely changing fan perception of him from a villain who is trying to mess up Maggie's life to a person only wanting closure (which also effectively humanized him).

Although Maggie's feelings resurfaced after Liam's revelation (which led to a major conflict with Cal), this confession was necessary for both of their closures, and it allows the pair to move forward now that they are at different stages in their lives. It gave Liam the closure he had desperately sought after years of isolation, and it finally freed Maggie from years of resentment and self-doubt.