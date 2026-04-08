Steven Universe TV Spin-off Show Gets Official Status Update from Cartoon Network Series Writer Ian Jones-Quartey

Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars writer Ian Jones-Quartey gave a reassuring update about the planned spinoff of the Cartoon Network original series. In June 2025, Steven Universe creator Rebecca Sugar announced (via Deadline) the expansion of the franchise at the Annecy International Film Festival, with an upcoming animated sequel titled Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video. This sequel is set to explore the past, present, and future of the universe, chronicling the story of Lars Barriga, an eternal teenager, as he captains his pirate crew, the Off Colors, in crime-driven adventures while uncovering the terrifying secrets of the fallen Gem Empire.

Since its announcement in June 2025, the spinoff has seen relatively few public updates, leading some fans to speculate whether the project has been quietly deprioritized or put on the back burner. Thankfully, Lars of the Stars writer Ian Jones-Quartey posted some exciting updates on X, confirming that they are still working on the Steven Universe spinoff, but he doesn't have any news to share yet:

"Yes, we are still working on Lars Of The Stars but I don't have any news to share yet. Hopefully soon!"

When a fan asked how long he thinks the expansion work will continue, Jones-Quartey responded, "until it's done or [the studio] tells [them] to stop."

Steven Universe

The confirmation from Ian Jones-Quartey that the creative team is still actively working on the Lars of the Stars spinoff is an encouraging sign, suggesting that official updates may arrive sooner rather than later.

Lars of the Stars serves as a direct follow-up to the events of the original series and its epilogue series, Steven Universe Future. Lars and the Off Colors were seen departing into space after Episode 9 of Steven Universe Future, "Little Graduation," laying the groundwork for the space pirates' wacky antics and their eventual mission to unlock the universe's secrets.

Aside from Lars Barriga, the spinoff is expected to highlight the core members of his ragtag pirate crew, the Off Colors, namely the Rutile Twins, Rhodonite, Padparadscha, and Fluorite. No other major returning characters like Steven and the Crystal Gems are slated to appear, but possible crossovers could happen.

Created by Rebecca Sugar, Steven Universe follows the titular half-human, half-gem boy who lives with the Crystal Gems (magical beings who protect Earth from threats) while learning about the extent of his purpose and the history of the galactic Gem Empire.

No release date has been announced yet for Steven Universe: Lars of the Stars.

Why Lars' Upcoming Spinoff Is a Must-See

Lars Barriga had quite the journey in Steven Universe. Starting out as an insecure teenager and a bully to Steven, Lars pivoted into a major heroic role in Season 5 after forming a bond with the Off Colors, ultimately sacrificing himself to protect Steven and the group from Robonoids.

While he did die, Steven managed to resurrect him, but there's one catch: Lar's skin and hair turned pink, and he gained Gem-like abilities in the process. Some of his abilities include having a pocket dimension in his hair that connects to Lion's mane for storage and teleportation, enhanced durability, and the fact that he no longer needs to eat or age normally.

Lars of the Stars is expected to showcase his abilities more prominently, which is quite perfect for the high-stakes smuggling that he and his space crew will be doing on-screen. Moreover, seeing more of Lars' growth as a proven leader of the Off Colors will be fascinating, considering that he started out as an immature bully in the original series.

The spinoff is expected to embrace a lively space-opera tone filled with pirate hijinks, reminiscent of the ragtag Ravagers from the Guardians of the Galaxy films, while placing Lars front and center to deliver the heartfelt emotional core that defines the Steven Universe franchise.