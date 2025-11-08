Star Wars Officially Unveils Its New Sith Logo

A new logo for the Sith was quietly introduced in 2019's The Rise of Skywalker, but it was just recently put on display for fans to see and study in a new book. Throughout Star Wars history, a lot of logos have been extremely popular, with the most notable being the symbol of the rebellion. However, the Sith have also had their own symbol throughout different canon projects, and while they may not be as noticeable as others, they did receive a new one in the last Star Wars film.

A brand new Star Wars book titled Star Wars: The Secrets of the Sith: The Chronicles of Emperor Palpatine (as shared via Amazon) is scheduled to be released on February 3, 2026. However, Star Wars already revealed the official cover for the book, which highlights the Sith Eternal logo that debuted in The Rise of Skywalker on Exegol.

Lucasfilm

Specifically, the book's cover includes the title, a dark background, and then the official Sith Eternal logo right in the center. Notably, the symbol contains some granular detail, giving it a bit of a worn appearance. This marks the first time that a granular or gritty version of the Sith Eternal symbol has been put on display in high definition (HD) since it was brought into existence.

Lucasfilm

It is worth mentioning that the logo has been displayed in other Star Wars reference books, but more as a recreation of the symbol to show what it looks like. The one used for The Secrets of the Sith cover appears to be something a fan would see within a Star Wars movie or show, whereas other appearances of the symbol in reference books look as though they have been created for that particular book. In other words, they are entirely too clean and look computer-generated instead of realistic.

It is also worth noting that the upcoming Secrets of the Sith: The Chronicles of Emperor Palpatine is an updated version of a book simply called The Secrets of the Sith.

Lucasfilm

As seen on the cover, the Sith Eternal symbol is in the shape of a dagger with a circle around it. According to official canon material, the dagger is supposed to represent the hidden weapon of an assassin.

Lucasfilm

The Sith Eternal logo is not the first symbol the Sith used in Star Wars canon. Before Palpatine's death marked the end of the regular Sith, its logo included a circle in the center, with three points protruding in four different directions, giving the symbol 12 points altogether.

Lucasfilm

When compared side by side, the logos for the Sith and the Sith Eternal are vastly different, which could represent how different the two are in principle. The Sith existed for many millennia and were more of an order for dark-side Force users, whereas the Sith Eternal were solely focused on Palpatine's immortality and keeping him in power.

The Rise of Skywalker also gave fans a good look at some of the other imagery used by the Sith Eternal.

Lucasfilm

For example, when Ben Solo first visited Exegol and entered into the Sith Citadel, he stood before massive statues of ancient members of the Sith.

Lucasfilm

Exegol also contained cloning machines that followers of Palpatine used to perfect bodies used by Palpatine, likely directly and indirectly. For instance, one of the tubes contained a cloned body of Snoke, proving that Palpatine controlled Snoke the entire time.

Will the Sith Eternal Come Back to Star Wars?

Star Wars fans will undoubtedly be seeing the Sith again sooner or later. Most likely, the animated Maul: Shadow Lord series that will be released on Disney+ in 2026 will include some Sith mentions, or possibly even appearances from Sith, despite Maul not being a part of that order anymore.

Seemingly, the Sith Eternal died with Palpatine on Exegol at the hands of Rey. She is his granddaughter, but it is highly unlikely she will follow in his footsteps.

However, The Mandalorian explored cloning techniques and Midichlorians throughout that series. It seemed as though the show was leading up to the sequel trilogy and a possible explanation for how the remnants of the Empire that became the Sith Eternal were able to clone Palpatine's body.

The Mandalorian has seemingly ended, but Din Djarin and Grogu's story will continue in The Mandalorian & Grogu, a feature film which will be released in May 2026. It is unclear if the cloning plotline will ever be furthered in that movie or any potential sequels, but if it is, it is possible that there could at least be a mention of the Sith Eternal or members of the cult, especially if they are carrying out direct orders from Palpatine.