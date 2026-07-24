Star Wars Officially Canonizes ‘Glup Shitto’ Character In The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie

Lucasfilm just fully leaned into an iconic meme and decided to officially canonize it by including it in The Mandalorian and Grogu. In the ever-expanding Star Wars universe, non-characters from the Star Wars Legends continuity and Expanded Universe regularly make the jump into official Star Wars canon. Notable examples include Grand Admiral Thrawn, Cad Bane, and Asajj Ventress, who have successfully crossed over from non-canon Star Wars Legends stories into Star Wars canon projects like Star Wars Rebels, The Clone Wars, The Bad Batch, and Ahsoka. Even more beloved Legends figures have been making headlines lately, such as the return of Luke Skywalker's wife, Mara Jade, in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes and the Black Series figures of Jacen and Jaina Solo (Han Solo and Leia Organa's twin children from Star Wars Legends).

This long-running tradition of elevating deep-cut Star Wars Legends characters into modern Star Wars media is exactly what inspired the iconic Glup Shitto meme. Coined by Star Wars fans, "Glup Shitto" became the playful shorthand for any obscure, oddly named background character from Star Wars lore that suddenly reappears and sends the fandom into celebration.

Lucasfilm has taken the joke to its ultimate conclusion by including it in canon through a poster seen in The Mandalorian and Grogu. As pointed out by Star Wars Holocron, a background fight poster officially introduced "Glop Shdo", a brand-new character set to battle Rotta the Hutt in the movie.

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This inclusion effectively canonized the Glup Shitto meme itself and turned the ultimate Star Wars fan in-joke into official Star Wars canon. There's a catch, however, because Glop Shdo has zero dialogue and no on-screen appearance in The Mandalorian and Grogu beyond that one Aurebesh poster.

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The Glup Shitto joke began as a 2020 Tumblr post by gomjabbar that mocked how Star Wars fans lose their minds every time a background character from the Expanded Universe (EU) gets name-dropped. It serves as the fandom's affectionate shorthand for those deep-cut characters that hardcore fans recognize and casual viewers just shrug at.

By naming the fight Glop Shdo, Lucasfilm acknowledged this iconic meme, and its placement alongside a main character, Rotta the Hutt, fully cemented its place in the larger canon.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is now available for purchase on all major digital platforms.

This Glop Shdo Easter Egg Is More Significant Than Fans Think

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In the galaxy far, far away, most "Legends-to-canon" moments revive already existing characters. Glop Shdo's transition is different, as he was invented specifically to turn the joke into official lore. His entire existence is the reference itself.

By officially canonizing Glop Shdo, it clearly shows that Lucasfilm is fluent in fan culture, elevating a niche Tumblr joke into something that will forever be etched in the legacy of The Mandalorian and Grogu.

This Easter egg is low-stakes and background only, and it rewards dedicated fans without confusing casual viewers or derailing the plot. It perfectly balances inclusivity for newcomers with deep-cut rewards for the longtime audience.

All in all, the Glop Shdo Easter egg signals that Star Wars is now comfortable not only mining its own non-canon history, but also canonizing the internet culture that has grown up around the franchise.