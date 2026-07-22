Star Wars Officially Brings Back Luke’s Wife, Mara Jade Skywalker

Star Wars officially brings back Luke Skywalker's wife, Mara Jade, in 2026, and her new design is stunning. Created by Timothy Zahn, Mara Jade is one of the most popular and beloved characters from the Star Wars Legends continuity. Initially raised as one of Emperor Palpatine's elite secret agents, the Emperor's Hands, Mara stood out as one of the best and eventually became a major antagonist with a personal vendetta against Luke Skywalker. The conflict against Grand Admiral Thrawn forced the pair into an uneasy alliance, which eventually developed into a deep romantic relationship and culminated in marriage.

Amid the speculation about the character's live-action debut, Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes, as part of the "Era of Myths & Legends" update, (via EA Forum) officially revealed the return of Mara Jade as a new Light Side unit in the game. She is categorized as a Light Side Attacker, Jedi, and a member of the New Republic unit.

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Mara Jade's new design emphasizes strong chemistry with her husband, Luke Skywalker, in the leader slot, turning them into a powerful duo that amplifies each other's strengths.

Some of her key abilities and advantages in the game include extra true damage against stunned enemies, a single-target damage that stacks based on out-of-turn attack, and mass assists from allies with Jedi's Will if the target has Defense Down.

Mara Jade's Galaxy of Heroes Light Side design embraces a more vibrant aesthetic, embodying her full redemption arc and her role in Luke Skywalker's life. Meanwhile, as the Emperor's Hand, Mara's design has a darker, edgier look that suits her persona as an "elite Imperial operative."

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This is the second time Mara Jade has been added to Galaxy of Heroes, as she previously appeared with the name Mara Jade, the Emperor’s Hand, under the Dark Side category.

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Mara Jade's 2026 return in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes is a major win for Legends fans, marking her triumphant comeback in the game after her 2021 debut as the Dark Side Emperor's hand.

Mara Jade's kit is now available in Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes.

Why Mara Jade's 2026 Return Is Essential in Bringing More Legends Characters

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Mara Jade's addition to Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes continues Star Wars' smart embrace of Legends material in 2026. Hasbro recently launched a new wave of Black Series figures featuring Han Solo and Leia's two children, Jaina and Jacen Solo, which keeps the Expanded Universe alive and thriving.

Mara Jade is one of the most complex characters from the old Expanded Universe. As Luke Skywalker's wife, her successful 2026 implementation shows that Legends heroes can be updated visually for modern audiences, mechanically integrated into the current game systems without feeling outdated, and marketed successfully to both longtime fans and newer players.

Some claimed that Mara Jade's 2026 return in Star Wars media could be a preview of what to expect for her canon integration, especially after theories became rampant that Luke Skywalker's wife could somehow be featured in 2027's Star Wars: Starfighter starring Ryan Gosling.

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Lucasfilm is clearly cherry-picking what works, such as the reintegration of Grand Admiral Thrawn in the MandoVerse as the looming threat.

Originally a Legends villain from Timothy Zahn's novels, he was fully brought into canon in Star Wars Rebels and became a major player in Ahsoka. His success proved that popular Expanded Universe (EU) characters could enhance the current continuity, and this could serve as a template for Mara Jade's eventual debut.

In July 2025, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that a Mara Jade project or appearance in canon material is in the works, and this could lead to her eventual on-screen debut.

Mara Jade's 2026 return isn't isolated. It serves as the latest chapter in Star Wars' clear and deliberate revival of Legends content. Whether this comeback could lead into something more remains to be seen, but it signals the franchise's growing commitment that the best parts of the EU can still have a bright future.