Star Wars Officially Brings Back Han & Leia’s Other 2 Children, Jaina & Jacen

Star Wars is officially bringing back Han Solo and Leia Organa's twin children from the Star Wars Legends Expanded Universe: Jaina and Jacen Solo. Star Wars Legends continuity formed the franchise's Expanded Universe (EU), the pre-2014 continuity of Star Wars that introduced storylines and characters extending far beyond the original and prequel trilogies. Following the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the EU chronicled the rebuilding of the galaxy and the fresh starts for Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, and Han Solo. Jaina and Jacen Solo served as the two most significant additions to the next generation of the Skywalker-Solo family, ultimately becoming central figures in this expanded saga.

Hasbro unveiled the new Hasbro Pulse Exclusive The Black Series two-pack featuring the iconic twin children of Han and Leia from the EU, Jaina and Jacen Solo. The designs of both Star Wars characters are inspired by the Star Wars: The New Jedi Order novels.

Hasbro

Jaina Solo appeared in her signature orange New Jedi Order-era pilot jumpsuit, aligning with her time as a Rogue Squadron pilot. Jaina also has her purple lightsaber among her figure's accessories. In the Expanded Universe, Jaina was portrayed as a hot-headed pilot and mechanic who eventually became one of the most accomplished Jedi of her era.

Hasbro

Jacen Solo makes his debut in the Hasbro Black Series line, and is shown in a green fightsuit with his iconic green lightsabers, representing his Jedi Knight phase before his later fall to the Dark Side as Darth Caedus.

Hasbro

The official packaging for the two-pack of Jacen and Jaina Solo featured the LEGENDS branding, making it clear that these figures are part of the Expanded Universe.

Hasbro

This exclusive new two-pack of Jacen and Jaina Solo action figures symbolizes a big victory for Legends fans of the Star Wars franchise. Jaina and Jacen are among the most beloved characters from the EU, and these updated figures directly address years of demand for more representation in the non-canon continuity.

In the New Jedi Order era, the Yuuzhan Vong invasion was central to the conflict, leading to a galaxy-spanning war that nearly destroyed the New Republic. Jaina and Jacen Solo played pivotal roles in this story, emerging as key protagonists while enduring personal losses that shaped the rest of their lives.

Jaina Solo became one of the war's greatest symbols of resistance, earning the title "Sword of the Jedi" from Luke Skywalker and fully becoming a battle-hardened Jedi Knight. Meanwhile, Jacen Solo took a more complex path after he was tortured by the Vong, which fundamentally altered his understanding of the Force. While he remained heroic in the final battle, the war left him scarred, a fact that later fueled his descent into the Dark Side.

Pre-order for the new Hasbro Pulse Exclusive The Black Series two-pack is now live on the Hasbro website.

Why Hasbro’s Latest Legends Release Is a Good Sign for the EU

Star Wars

Hasbro's announcement of the Star Wars: The Black Series figures of Jaina and Jacen Solo serves as a strong indicator that the Expanded Universe still has real commercial value and ongoing support from Lucasfilm and Star Wars fans.

A good chunk of Star Wars fans who grew up with the EU continuity still feel that the non-canon stories offered richer continuations of the original trilogy characters, and the stories of Jaina and Jacen still resonate deeply.

Hasbro's willingness to invest in these two prominent characters signals that Lucasfilm is comfortable letting Legends coexist as an alternate timeline. If anything, these figures could also serve as an introduction for the EU for the next generation.

The success of these figures could lead to more EU characters being added to the Hasbro line, such as Anakin Solo, a Mara Jade figure, and even Jacen as Darth Caedus. Many would agree that leaning into well-loved Legends stories is still a smart move, and this latest two-pack proved the EU isn't truly dead.