Star Wars Brings Back Natalie Portman’s Queen Amidala In Ultra Realistic New Merch

Natalia Portman's Star Wars character has been immortalized in a detailed new statuette. Portman entered the galaxy far, far away in the Prequel trilogy of films, playing Padme Amidala, the Queen and Senator of Naboo, and the eventual wife of Anakin Skywalker. Portman hasn't appeared in the Star Wars universe on-screen for over 20 years, but her character's legacy lives on.

Sideshow Collectibles has unveiled an intricate new statue of Portman's Queen Amidala, featuring her regal costume and makeup from Episode 1: The Phantom Menace. Queen Amidala was one part of a dual role that Portman portrayed in the initial Star Wars film, with the other being Padme, the handmaiden in disguise.

Sideshow Collectibles

The limited-edition release is a 1:10 scale figure, which Sideshow Collectibles confirms is hand-painted and features glow-in-the-dark elements. The statue's specs list it as 8.4 inches tall, 6.7 inches wide, and 6.1 inches deep.

Sideshow Collectibles

The statue depicts Portman's character in her Queen Amidala get-up, particularly the royal attire she wears in the throne room scenes of The Phantom Menace.

Lucasfilm

Her outfit includes a luxurious red gown adorned with gold patterns and an elaborate headdress. Queen Amidala also wears stark white makeup and red lipstick. The statue replicates this appearance in lifelike detail, with every element delicately crafted.

Sideshow Collectibles/Lucasfilm

Throughout The Phantom Menace, Portman appears in disguise as one of Queen Amidala's handmaidens, giving her a much more natural look, while one of the handmaidens takes her place as a ruse to ensure the true queen isn't assassinated. The Queen also adopts a different voice and accent to further distinguish the political persona.

Sideshow Collectibles

Queen Amidala appears only in The Phantom Menace, though Portman continued her role as Padme in Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, where she transitioned to become Naboo's representative on the Galactic Senate.

Sideshow Collectibles

The statue also features background elements, depicting Queen Amidala perched atop a dais, between two potted plants and a hedge. This reflects the lush greenery of Naboo and the ornate design of the Theed Royal Palace, where she resides.

Sideshow Collectibles

The limited edition Star Wars merch is available for pre-order now for $205 and is expected to ship between July and September 2027.

Queen Amidala's Star Wars Legacy

Star Wars is known for its vast array of elaborate and creative characters, with the franchise birthing some of the most iconic sci-fi designs and costumes to date, from Darth Vader's helmet to Princess Leia's hair buns. Queen Amidala is another notch in that impressive belt, with her character making a striking impression in the one Star Wars movie she was featured in.

Queen Amidala's elaborate outfits and makeup only enhanced her calm and regal composure, further cementing the political figure as a persona Padme portrayed, while the real person emerged when she was in disguise as a handmaiden or, later, as a senator.

While Portman has not been featured in any Star Wars projects since the Prequel trilogy, Queen Amidala's legacy has lived on in Star Wars media, with a subtle Easter egg even included most recently in Andor.

While Portman's co-stars Hayden Christensen and Ewan McGregor have both reprised their roles in recent Star Wars projects, decades after they made their debuts, Portman has yet to do so. The Queen Amidala actress did share she'd be open to returning to the Star Wars universe, but now it remains to be seen whether a fitting project comes along.