Star Wars' Moses Ingram Reveals Her Marvel Cinematic Universe Hopes

Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe share a lot of similarities. The two franchises are owned by Disney, their respective slates are packed with cinema releases and TV shows headed to Disney+, and they share many actors that have appeared in both universes.

Whether it's Natalie Portman in her roles as Jane Foster and Padme Amidala or, most recently, Alden Ehrenreich's jump from Han Solo to Ironheart, it's certainly not uncommon for Marvel actors to cross over into the Star Wars universe or vice versa. It's inevitably becoming more frequent since Disney brought Lucasfilm into the fold, and many actors have voiced their interest in appearing in either franchise or both.

The latest Star Wars star to make their Marvel hopes known is Moses Ingram, who portrayed Reva in Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Third Sister's journey may have been left open-ended in the Disney+ show, but Ingram already has her sights set on another cinematic universe far, far away.

Moses Ingram Wants to Join The MCU

Star Wars

During the 'Star Wars Inquisitors' panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, Moses Ingram responded to fans' questions asking whether she would like to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

A video of Ingram's response on Twitter (via LaughingPlace.com) shows the actress enthusiastically asking Marvel to "give me job!":

"This actually seems like the perfect time to make an announcement... Tell Marvel to give me a job!"

Ingram followed up by sharing her love for Black Panther, saying she was "stunned" by the film and is "really excited to see part two":

"You know, I think I get so excited - Twitter please don't beat me up - from the time I saw Black Panther I was like stunned, stopped. Like music and film and melanin, and just like gorgeousness. Yeah, like, I think that Ryan Coogler is amazing for what he's done, and I'm really excited to see part two. Rest in peace to Chadwick, yeah."

The actress teased the audience by saying "you might get a surprise" in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but then confirmed she was only joking.

Also on the panel was the actress behind Obi-Wan Kenobi's young Leia Organa, Vivien Lyra Blair, who said her dream Marvel role would be "a young version of Scarlet Witch":

"I feel like I really loved Scarlet Witch in the past few things, and so I think to play a young version of Scarlet Witch would be really fun."

An Inquisitor in The MCU?

As previously mentioned, it's not uncommon for Star Wars actors to crossover into the Marvel universe, so Ingram could easily have her prayers answered.

It may be too late for the actress to join Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but with Marvel's fifth and sixth phases on the horizon, there's no shortage of other options. Given Ingram's love for Black Panther a natural fit would be the upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+ which is already breaking ground due to its diverse casting.

Online fan castings have proposed Ingram play the MCU's version of Storm, as it seems it's only a matter of time before the mutants enter the scene. The actress' time as an Inquisitor on Obi-Wan Kenobi certainly gives her the experience needed for an action-packed Marvel role.

Some rumors indicate that Ingram has already been in talks with Marvel Studios for a role, but whether this progresses any further remains to be seen.