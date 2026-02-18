Star Wars Has Officially Jumped the Shark in 1 Historically Successful Area

Lucasfilm's upcoming summer blockbuster, The Mandalorian & Grogu, won't be as high-stakes as other Star Wars movies. The Empire will have a role to play, and plenty of familiar faces are sure to appear, but the focus is sure to remain on the two titular characters. However, keeping things low-key doesn't mean the movie is infallible, especially if it's willing to retread old ground.

The second trailer for The Mandalorian & Grogu peels back the curtain farther than its predecessor, providing insight into the film's story, which will see Din Djarin and his tiny traveling companion search for a member of the Hutt family. Just like any other adventure in a galaxy far, far away, this one is set to visit various locales when it hits theaters on May 22, and each of them is sure to be home to at least a few interesting creatures.

Of course, the Star Wars franchise is famous for its character design, with the Mos Eisley Cantina from A New Hope serving as a launching pad for a galaxy filled with unique people, places, and things. While The Mandalorian & Grogu is sure to add to the tapestry with its own creations, it's also in danger of doing serious damage because it can't kick the baby fad.

The Mandalorian & Grogu Features One Too Many Babies

Nobody, not even the higher-ups at Lucasfilm, could've foreseen Grogu, aka "Baby Yoda," becoming the icon that he is. His role in the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian made him a MacGuffin of sorts, being this powerful force that the Empire just had to get its hands on. Handing a baby over to the bad guys didn't sit right with Din, so he took the little guy under his wing.

The novelty was cute at first, with the duo having real chemistry and offering a new dynamic in a franchise in desperate need of one. Unfortunately, as is the case with every cute Star Wars character, the good times didn't last. The Mandalorian Season 2 made a big deal about separating its two main characters, only for a spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, to take back the emotional act.

While lessons should've been learned after the lukewarm response to The Mandalorian's third season, it seems as if Lucasfilm is ready to double down. The Mandalorian & Grogu's second trailer features a baby Rodian, whose mother has to save them when a few angry creatures charge their way. Surely, the moment is intended to be nothing more than a harmless gag, as Grogu steals the baby's tricked-out stroller, but it doesn't deserve a pass.

The reality is that, instead of Lucasfilm owning up to its mistake, the company is choosing to draw a line in the sand, saying that any novelty that works will get the red-carpet treatment, for better or worse. At this point, it feels like it's going to take Grogu ending up in the reject pile like the Ewoks for everyone to wise up and realize that adorable characters can grow into interesting ones.