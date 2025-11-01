Star Wars Officially Unveils Its 3rd-Ever Blind Jedi

Star Wars just introduced its third blind Jedi character into its ever-expanding catalog of Force users. This new character debuted as a part of the newly released Star Wars: Visions Season 3, which, yet again, sees a handful of renowned Japanese anime studios take a stab at that galaxy far, far, away with a series of one-off out-of-canon shorts. This season of Visions is full of surprises, ranging from epic sequels to past stories in the series to visually stunning new entries that will have fans begging for more.

One of these new entries into the Visions canon is Polygon Pictures' The Bird of Paradise. The Tron: Uprising studio brings to life the tale of a young Jedi, who, after a devastating accident, is forced to grapple with her inner-most demons, her connection to the Force, and her commitment to the Jedi way. It is in this story that the star-faring franchise introduces audiences to its third-ever blind Jedi, Nakime.

Voiced by Ex Machina star Sonoya Mizuno, Nakime loses her sight in the first few seconds of the short, as she, a Padawan learner, acts rashly during a contentious fight with a mysterious Sith character.

As Nakime attempts to 'save' her master from the Sith's incoming attack, she is slashed down by the dark side user, losing her eyes in the process as a pair of strikes from the villain's saber slice across her face.

She then awakens with no sight, stumbling through a dense forest looking for answers. Not quite sure of her new reality, and whether she is alive or dead, she is sent on a quest through the forest by a Force-based spectre that echoes in her head.

This marks the beginning of a five-day journey for Nakime, as she is visited by a series of visions that push her to the brink. With each passing day, Nakime goes through several stages of grief, slowly learning to accept that her sight is never coming back, but that does not necessarily mean she will never see again.

Her trek through these mystical woods culminates on Day 5, as she is presented with a vision of a Force spirit in the shape of a frog (voiced by the legendary Gerogte Takei). As she questions if life is worth living without her eyes to guide her, the frog asks Nakime, "It is your heart that is blind, why lament your eyes," adding, "You will never take a false step if you let [the Force] guide you."

Not too soon after, she is consumed with another vision where she comes face to face with a physical personaification of her deepest, darkest tendencies.

After thinking her inner Sith will get the best of her, she quickly realizes that it is a valuable part of her. She learns that the Jedi way is not to shut out those selfish and brash tendencies, but to accept her darker side as a vital piece of the whole.

She sheds this dark side vision of herself by opening herself up to it, thus truly becoming one with the Jedi way and the Force itself. The episode ends as she emerges from the forest, truly 'seeing' for the first time, knowing that she will never be blind as long as her heart remains open to all parts of her.

The Bird of Paradise is just one of nine new stories that debuted as a part of Star Wars: Visions Season 3. The latest season of the acclaimed animated series is now available to stream on Disney+.

Every Other Blind Jedi in the Star Wars Universe

Kanan Jarrus

First introduced as the Jedi leader of the Ghost Crew in Star Wars Rebels, Kana Jarrus (voiced by Freddie Prinze Jr.) goes on quite the journey in the series. He begins the hit animated show with his sight; however, after a particularly memorable Season 2 clash with the villainous Darth Maul, Kanan's eyes are burned out by the Dathomiran dark side user.

He, like Nakime, then over time begins to learn that he can see through the Force, utilizing his acuity to perceive the mysterious energy field and aid his team's mission to fight the Empire.

He tragically perished at the hands of the Empire, though, sacrificing himself in Season 4, Episode 10, so that the Ghost Crew could escape the regime's continued attempts to thwart their acts of rebellion.

Rahm Kota

Rahm Kota is another blind Jedi who has popped up in Star Wars canon (but has not yet technically made a canon appearance on-screen). The character was originally created for the Star Wars: The Force Unleashed video gam, as the Force-wielding mentor of protagonist Starkiller.

However, that game has since been removed from the Star Wars canon following Disney's acquisition of the franchise in 2012. His name has since popped up in the canon Star Wars universe, though.

In an episode of Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi series, his name appears among many others scribbled on a wall in Aurebesh, referencing members of the post-Order 66 Jedi-saving movement known as The Path.

BONUS: Chirrut Imwe

The last name on this list is technically not a Jedi, but is about as close to being one as one can be without wielding a lightsaber. Chirrut Imwe is a blind mystic who joins the rebel team that would go on to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Played by Donnie Yen, Chirrut Imwe harbors a close connection to the Force, but is not outright a Jedi. Instead, he simply believes in the Jedi way and studies the teachings of the ancient class of intergalactic peacekeepers during a time of Imperial rule.

He, too, can see through the Force, demonstrating his connection to it several times throughout Rogue One, including an epic sequence where he walks out into the middle of battle, relying on the Force to guide him and nothing else.