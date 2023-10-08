The 8 Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes for Women

Ever since Star Wars' introduction in 1977 the sci-fi franchise has been responsible for some of the most iconic costumes in entertainment.

Nowadays, fans eagerly attend pop culture conventions or line up at Disney theme parks hoping to come across their favorite Star Wars characters. Halloween marks a time when anyone can get in on the fun of dressing up, and for many, it's the perfect chance to put on a Mandalorian helmet or wield a lightsaber.

Fans seeking inspiration for their Star Wars Halloween costumes this year can check out The Direct's list to find the best outfits for women from a galaxy far, far away.

The Best Star Wars Halloween Costumes For Women

8. Captain Phasma Armour

Star Wars

"Who gave you permission to remove that helmet?" - Captain Phasma, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens

While she had only a few scenes in the sequel trilogy, Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma left an impression with her formidable presence as a leader in the First Order.

This character is a top choice for anyone hoping to dress up as a Stormtrooper with a bit more spark this Halloween season. This Captain Phasma costume includes her silver armor, cape and mask.

7. Jyn Erso Rogue One Costume

Star Wars

"We have hope. Rebellions are built on hope." - Jyn Erso, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Jyn Erso has only been featured in one Star Wars movie to date, that being Gareth Edwards' spin-off prequel movie, Rogue One, but that role was enough for Felicity Jones' rebel to go down in history.

Jyn's look hinges mainly on her brown leather jacket and belt, both of which are included in this Star Wars Halloween costume from Rubie's.

6. Star Wars: The Last Jedi Rey Outfit

Star Wars

"I need someone to show me my place in all of this." - Rey, Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

The center point of the Star Wars sequel trilogy, Rey has had a number of iconic outfits that have inspired numerous cosplays and costumes.

The look of Daisy Ridley's character in The Last Jedi trades in the sand robes of Jakku for a more refined rebel look, which is much easier to move around in. Rey's Episode VIII costume from Walmart features the jumpsuit, a belt with holster and her famous arm warmers.

5. Hera Syndulla Costume

Star Wars

"If we want freedom, we must make difficult choices." - Hera Syndulla, Star Wars Rebels

Rising to fame in the animated series, Hera Sydnulla has become of the most recognisable rebels in the Star Wars universe. Mary Elizabeth Winstead most recently portrayed the Twi'lek in live-action in Ahsoka on Disney+, making her a very popular character for a Star Wars Halloween this year.

Winstead had to go through hours of makeup to achieve Hera's look, but this Star Wars costume should ease the process a bit, providing Hera's jumpsuit, jacket and headpiece.

4. Padme Amidala - Star Wars: Episode II

Star Wars

"I call it aggressive negotiations." - Padme Amidala, Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones

As Star Wars royalty, Natalie Portman's Padme Amidala went through many iconic outfit changes during the prequel trilogy. However, one of her most practical is her costume in Episode II: Attack of the Clones.

Padme's costume includes a set of white pants, paired with a cream cloak, belt and gun holster and silver armbands.

3. Rey Halloween Costume

Star Wars

"You will remove these restraints and leave this cell with the door open." - Rey, Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens.

The second Rey outfit on this list covers her signature look from when audiences first meet her on the desert planet Jakku in The Force Awakens.

Throughout the movie, Rey's costume consists of a white jumpsuit with matching pants and arm warmers, held together by brown leather accessories. The look can be completed with a replica of Rey's staff.

2. Princess Leia Costume

Star Wars

"Aren't you a little short for a stormtrooper?" - Leia, Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope

Perhaps the most iconic look in all of the galaxy far, far away is that of Princess Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher's first outfit in A New Hope is a simple but elegant white hooded dress with a studded silver belt. Paired with Leia's round hair buns it's a look that's inspired generations of cosplayers.

1. Ahsoka Tano Costume

Star Wars

"I am no Jedi." - Ahsoka, Star Wars Rebels

Fresh off the back of the finale of her solo Disney+ series, Ahsoka Tano is sure to be one of the most popular Star Wars Halloween costumes in 2023.

The most difficult part of any Ahsoka costume is perfecting her Togruta headpiece. From there her outfit is made up of a sleeveless tunic, belt, arm guards and baggy pants with shin guards. Naturally, Ahsoka's dual lightsabers form an essential part of her identity as well.