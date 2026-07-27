Star Wars Brings Back Greef Karga 2 Years After Carl Weathers' Death

Carl Weathers' Greef Karga returned to Star Wars in a special tie-in comic to The Mandalorian & Grogu. Lucasfilm's decision to replace The Mandalorian Season 4 with The Mandalorian & Grogu forced the studio to omit several crucial characters from the Disney+ series from the summer flick. One beloved icon was never going to make the cut for The Mandalorian & Grogu, as the actor behind Greef Karga, Rocky star Carl Weathers, passed away months before production began.

The Mandalorian & Grogu has come and gone from theaters, and it will soon start streaming alongside its three-season TV predecessor on Disney+. However, a new one-shot prequel comic, The Mandalorian & Grogu - Danger in the Dark, recently hit shelves from Mad Cave, Papercutz, and Disney. Beyond leading directly into the summer blockbuster, the one-shot notably brings back Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, two years after the actor's passing.

Papercutz

The comic honors the lovable-uncle relationship between Grogu and Karga, as he offers snacks while discussing business with his surrogate father, Din Djarin (played on Disney+ and the big screen by Pedro Pascal). The dynamic is a major 180-degree turn from when Karga first appeared as an antagonist in The Mandalorian Season 1, when he was sent to capture Grogu.

Papercutz

The prequel comic marks Greef Karga's first appearance in Star Wars canon since the actor's passing, although Lucasfilm continues to honor his significance alongside other Black icons from the galaxy far, far away.

Papercutz

Even though Weathers was intended to have a different alien role and be killed off in The Mandalorian's early episodes, he eventually became a staple of the Disney+ series as Greef Karga. By the time the Disney+ series concluded, Karga became High Magistrate of Nevarro and gave Din Djarin a cabin on the planet for him to live with and train Grogu between missions.

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian & Grogu did not acknowledge Karga, never mind offer an update on his current status. Fortunately, the Danger in the Dark prequel confirms that he is alive and well, still ruling over Nevarro and handing out missions to Mando and his young apprentice.

Papercutz/Lucasfilm

While the beloved Greef Karga actor passed away before The Mandalorian & Grogu started filming in Summer 2024, the latest Star Wars blockbuster found a way to honor the late legend. One sign written in Aurebesh during The Mandalorian & Grogu translates to "Weathers Apollo," referencing both Carl Weathers and his iconic Rocky character, Apollo Creed.

Lucasfilm

The Danger in the Dark comic leads directly into the events of The Mandalorian & Grogu, also exploring the consequences of Pirate King Gorian Shard's siege on Nevarro in Season 3, Episode 5, of the Disney+ series. While Din Djarin and company took down the attacking pirates, Karga explains that they uncovered a new problem while "doing some scans of the underground lava tubes."

Papercutz

Having discovered that one of Gorian Shard's fallen ships contains "several armed torpedoes," Karga charges Mando, Grogu, and the droidsmith Anzellans to go underground and disarm the explosives. Fortunately, the group was successful in saving Nevarro before Mando was called to action by Sigourney Weaver's Colonel Ward, setting up the events of Star Wars' latest movie.

Papercutz

How Greef Karga's Return Proves the Value of Star Wars' Expanded Media

At least as far as live-action is concerned, Greef Karga will likely be laid to rest for any future Mandalorian-related projects, and that's for the best. The acclaimed Rocky star brought something unique to the Star Wars galaxy, following a redemption arc from the Bounty Hunters' Guild to the High Magistrate of Nevarro.

In many ways, Greef Karga's return in The Mandalorian & Grogu's prequel comic underscores the beauty of Star Wars' expanded media. Books and comics allow these characters, and with them, their actors, to be immortalized forever with new adventures for years to come in the galaxy far, far away.

Very shortly, fans will enjoy a brand new novel, Star Wars: Legacy, that deepens the relationship between Rey and Leia Organa during the sequel trilogy. This comes almost a decade after the actress who played Leia, Carrie Fisher, passed away in December 2016.

But it may not just be Greef Karga who is soon laid to rest in live-action Star Wars, as The Mandalorian & Grogu's box office disappointment doomed any chances of a sequel, and Season 4 seems to be off the table. In fact, concern is growing that Lucasfilm is preparing to say goodbye to the MandoVerse to pursue other concerns of the Star Wars universe, both canon and non-canon.