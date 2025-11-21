Star Wars Celebrates 12 Black Characters From Across The Galaxy In New Art

Star Wars revealed new art celebrating 12 of its most beloved Black characters. The galaxy far, far away has been a diverse mosaic of colors and creeds, both within and outside the beloved sci-fi universe. This has produced an epic catalog of characters that includes numerous oft-celebrated Black heroes and villains who have left their mark on the star-faring series.

The official Star Wars Black History Month 2026 comic covers have been revealed, including a new expansive piece of Star Wars art featuring 12 Black characters from across the canon (via Star Wars Holocron).

Marvel

This bespoke piece will be made available as part of the franchise's Black History lineup in February 2026, created by renowned comic artist Taurin Clarke. The pair of connecting covers, which, when combined, will make up the greater art piece, will appear as part of Star Wars #10 and Star Wars: Jar Jar #1 in February.

See the complete list of characters featured in the art below:

Every Black Character in Star Wars' Black History Month 2026 Art

Finn

Lucasfilm

Heralded as a hero of the Resistance, John Boyega's Finn has become one of the most beloved characters of Disney's modern era. The gun-slinging rebel was once a Stormtrooper for the First Order, before coming to his senses and abandoning the totalitarian regime entirely.

After the events of the Sequel Trilogy, Finn has not been seen on-screen in the star-faring franchise, but he has been rumored to pop up in the Daisy Ridley-led New Jedi Order movie if that ever gets off the ground.

Jannah

Lucasfilm

Another hero introduced in the Sequel Trilogy is the venerable Jannah. Like Finn, she was once a Stormtrooper who fled the First Order—instead of joining the Resistance like John Boyega's character Jannah and a collection of other defectors settled on the ocean moon of Kef Bir.

There she led this tribe until Finn, Rey, and Poe came knocking during The Rise of Skywalker, where she was pulled into the Resistance-First Order Galactic War and served at the Battle of Exegol.

Moff Gideon

Lucasfilm

The first villain to appear on this list is the terrifying Moff Gideon. Played by Breaking Bad star Giancarlo Esposito in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, Moff Gideon is the leader of an Empire sect working to continue the cause in the wake of the Emperor's death.

This leads the character to the doorstep of Gorgu, a force-wielding youngling who may hold the secret to a plan to revive Emperor Palpatine. He was tragically killed off at the end of The Mandalorian Season 3, but, like the Emperor himself, he could return.

Greef Karga

Lucasfilm

Greef Karga (portrayed by the beloved Carl Weathers) is another Mandalorian character who appears in this new Black History art. Greef Karga is the handler responsible for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, who tips the chromes-domed hero off on a job that leads him to come into the care of the adorable and uber-powerful Gorgu.

Since The Mandalorian Season 1, Greef Karga has gone on to take control of Nevvaro, becoming the High Magistrate of the largely barren planet and running local government.

Sana Starros

Marvel

Sana Starros is one of Star Wars' many acclaimed comic book characters. First introduced as a masked mercenary in 2015's Star Wars #4, Sana is a gun-toting human female living in the age of the Galactic Civil War.

She was once a student at the university Bar'leth and even claims to have, at one time, been married to Han Solo. Following the Battle of Yavin, Sana sets out on the hunt for Solo, hoping to cross paths with Harrison Ford's cosmic scoundrel one more time.

Lando Calrissian

Lucasfilm

There are a few Star Wars characters with the charisma of Land Calrissian. First played by Billy Dee Williams in the original trilogy and then by Donald Glover in Solo: A Star Wars Story, Lando is a human smuggler with close ties to Han Solo.

He was also the original owner of the Millennium Falcon, before he lost the iconic starcruiser to Han in a game of Sabacc.

Saw Gerrera

Lucasfilm

Everyone has their own vision of revolution, and Saw Gerrera's is bloody and clouded by smoke. Saw is an extremist living during the time of the Clone Wars and the rise of the Empire.

After the fall of the Republic, Saw does not see eye to eye with those trying to assemble what would become the Rebel Alliance. Instead of joining them, he goes off on his own, taking the fight directly to the Empire as recklessly and violently as he sees fit.

Cere Junda

Respawn Entertainment

Cere Junda is one of the few Jedi Masters to survive the devastating events of Order 66. First introduced in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Cere had closed herself off to the Force in the time since the fall of the Republic.

However, after she meets fellow Jedi Cal Kestis, she begins to reforge that connection with the franchise's iconic energy field to teach her new Force-wielding protege.

Kelleran Beq

Lucasfilm

Kelleran Beq might be the best redemption story in all of Star Wars, and it has very little to do with the character himself. In The Mandalorian Season 3, it was revealed that Kelleran Beq was the Jedi master responsible for saving Grogu during the events of Order 66.

However, what makes it even better is that the character is played by Ahmed Best, the actor best known for bringing to life the oft-derived Prequels character Jar-Jar Binks. Best's return to the franchise served as a celebratory moment for Star Wars fans everywhere, as he finally got his due after years of taking it on the chin from various detractors.

Mace Windu

Lucasfilm

Mace Windu is a character so badass that George Lucas had to invent a new lightsaber color for him. Samuel L. Jackson's Jedi master is best known for going toe-to-toe with Emperor Palpatine in the moments before Order 66 and, of course, his purple lightsaber.

Despite getting thrown from a window at the end of Revenge of the Sith, Jackson has teased that he would love to come back as Windu somewhere down the line in the Star Wars franchise.

Keeve Trennis

Marvel

Keeve Trennis is one of the dozens of Jedi to have lived during the High Republic. She is easily identifiable by her green dual-bladed lightsaber and tightly curled hairstyle.

Keeve is one of the biggest names to come out of the High Republic era comics in the Star Wars franchise, appearing in dozens of issues since her introduction in 2021.

Lula Talisola

Marvel

Lula Talisola is another High Republic-era Jedi knight from the comics. Trained under the venerable Master Yoda, Lula was present on the Padawan Academic Cruiser Star Hopper during the Nihil conflict.

She is one of the few Jedi introduced in canon to call Naboo home, hailing from the planet that would eventually produce series mainstays like Padme Amidala and Jar-Jar Binks.