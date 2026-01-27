Star Wars Officially Debunks Rey Return Rumors

After months of rampant rumors suggesting the contrary, Star Wars officially confirmed that Daisy Ridley's Rey will not return in Star Wars: Starfighter. For years at this point, word of Rey coming back to the iconic sci-fi universe has been fervent. This all stems from the announcement of a Rey-led movie in the New Jedi Order film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy at Star Wars Celebration 2023.

While that Rey movie has seemingly stumbled out of the gates, those connected to the Lucasfilm brand have remained adamant that Ridley's Jedi master is coming; it is just a matter of when. One popular theory was that the fan-favorite Sequels character would make a cameo in Shawn Levy's Star Wars: Starfighter after rumors of a potential Jedi connection popped up surrounding the film.

Starfighter writer Jonathan Tropper has sounded off on these theories, pouring a heaping dose of cold water onto fans' Rey return hopes. Speaking with Comic Book, Tropper revealed that Levy's 2027 Star Wars film will "have no legacy characters," in it, adding "You’re not going to see any of the characters you’ve seen in the other movies:"

"I think it’s known that we have no legacy characters. You’re not going to see any of the characters you’ve seen in the other movies."

This rules someone like Rey out of the running for a potential Starfighter cameo, despite its post-Rise of Skywalker setting. In recent months, Daisy Ridley has been more vocal about her potential Star Wars return after years of lackluster updates surrounding her in-the-works New Jedi Order movie.

Lucasfilm

In a December 2025 conversation with Live with Kelly and Mark (via Star Wars News Net), Ridley teased that she knew when her character would come back to the big screen, and things were "moving in a great direction:"

"I just realized, it’s the tenth anniversary of The Force Awakens today! …Yeah, [there’s talk and I know some things]! We are moving in a great direction. I will [be a part of it]."

This led many to believe she was set to appear in the at the time in-production Star Wars: Starfighter, but that does not seem to be the case.

Star Wars: Starfighter marks Deadpool & Wolverine filmmaker Shawn Levy's first entry into the Lucasian canon. The new movie starring Ryan Gosling and Flynn Gray follows a man and a young boy on the run from an unknown threat. Starfighter production recently wrapped, with a release date set for May 28, 2027.

When Will Daisy Ridley's Rey Return to Star Wars?

Lucasfilm

Rey's return to Star Wars feels as though it is no longer a question of if, but rather when. After some time where it felt like Lucasfilm was ready to leave the Sequel era behind, the tides have changed, and Daisy Ridley's next chapter in the franchise feels imminent.

According to reports from last year, Ridley's Rey is being viewed as something of an anchor for this new era of the Star Wars franchise. If she is, in fact, not in Starfighter, as screenwriter Jonathan Tropper revealed, then fans will have to look down the line for where she could potentially pop back up.

Of course, the most obvious choice for a potential Rey return is in her already announced New Jedi Order movie. The upcoming film from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was announced almost three years ago, meaning that if everything was going to plan, it should be ready to shoot soon. Sadly, though, things have not gone nearly that smoothly.

The movie is reportedly still in the works, but after two writing teams came and went from the project, it lacks an official production or release window.

Where fans may see Rey first, before the New Jedi Order film, is in Star Wars' next tentpole trilogy. Simon Kinberg's trio of new films is said to be a significant priority for Lucasfilm, especially as longtime president Kathleen Kennedy leaves the brand, making way for Dave Filoni and Lynwyn Brennen.

After Kennedy's departure from Star Wars, insider Daniel Richtman reported that Rey would have, as he called it, a "major role" in Kinberg's trilogy. What that means exactly remains to be seen, but it is noteworthy to know that Rey is seemingly a significant part of Star Wars' plans moving forward.

If Star Wars is as committed to getting Kinberg's movies to screen as soon as it has been said that it is, then, even if she is not in Starfighter, fans may not have to wait all that long before she is back on screen.