Watch Star Wars Celebration Online: How to Stream the Events

With Star Wars Celebration taking place in London, England over the next couple of days, here is how fans at home can watch the festivities and what they can and can't stream without a weekend pass.

While Celebration is a big deal every time it comes around, this year it is carrying an elevated level of anticipation as the world turns its eye toward the future of Star Wars.

The event takes place over three days (Friday, April 7 - Monday, April 10) live from the ExCel Centre in London, England.

How to Watch Star Wars Celebration Online

Star Wars

For Star Wars enthusiasts who cannot make it to Star Wars Celebration in London, Lucasfilm is making much of the show available to stream online.

In a new blog post on StarWars.com, it was revealed that fans can stream Star Wars Celebration LIVE! on the StarWars.com homepage or the official Star Wars YouTube channel.

The live stream kicks off at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 5:00 a.m. PT on Friday, April 7; 12 p.m. GMT / 5:00 a.m. PT on Saturday, April 8; and 10:45 a.m. GMT / 3:45 a.m. PT on subsequent days, showcasing a number of panels and celebrity guests hashing it up with the event's various hosts.

This live stream does not include every panel, though. Exempt from the stream is the much-anticipated Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel on Friday and the Ahsoka panel on Saturday.

Click here for a full list of the Star Wars Celebration movie and TV panels.

Who Is Appearing on the Celebration Live Stream?

As a part of the official Star Wars Celebration live stream, a bevy of celebrities and notable names will be popping up.

From prequels star Hayden Christensen to The Mandalorian's very own Carl Weathers, here is a full list of every confirmed celebrity guest coming on the Star Wars Celebration LIVE! stage (all times in GMT):

Saturday, April 8:

Sunday, April 9:

Vivien Lyra Blair: 12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Ian McDiarmid: 12:30 p.m. - 12:45 p.m.

Gwendoline Christie: 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Warwick Davis, Annabelle Davis, and Harrison Davis: 1:00 p.m. - 1:15 p.m.

Ewan McGregor: 3:30 p.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Ashley Eckstein: 3:45 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Monday, April 10:

Joonas Suotamo: 10:50 a.m. - 11:05 a.m.

Mike Quinn: 12:15 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Dee Bradley Baker and Michelle Ang: 12:45 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Matthew Wood: 2:00 p.m. - 2:15 p.m.

What To Expect From Star Celebration's Biggest Panels

While there are plenty of panels on any number of subjects at Celebration, the two biggest (the Lucasfilm Studios Showcase and the Ahsoka panel) will not be available for fans at home to watch. So here is what to expect from those two headliners of the weekend.

The Lucasfilm Studios Showcase is where the long-awaited new Star Wars movie announcements are expected. Word is that three movies will be focused on at the event along with new info about the upcoming The Acolyte Disney+ series.

From the Ahsoka panel, a trailer and official casting announcement are expected. While a trailer is likely to be made public, the audience in attendance will likely get a deeper look at the series.

Star Wars Celebration takes place from Friday, April 7 to Monday, April 10 in London.