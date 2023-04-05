Star Wars Celebration: Exact TIME of Movie & TV Panels In 2023

For those wondering the exact times of all the biggest panels of Star Wars Celebration 2023, this is the perfect place to find all that information in one location.

Last year's Celebration took place in Anaheim, California at the end of May. The event featured the first footage from The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, gave audiences a full trailer for The Bad Batch's second season, announced Tales of the Jedi, and more.

This year's event, which is taking place in London, England, promises to be even more spectacular.

At the very least, fans should expect footage from Ahsoka, some intel on The Mandalorian's last couple of episodes, confirmation of a new movie (or two), and perhaps a first look at the highly anticipated High Republic live-action show, The Acolyte.

Star Wars Celebration Panels Schedule

Those looking to see when the most exciting parts of Star Wars Celebration can find information for every panel at the massive event on the official website for the event. The schedule for the biggest events can be found below.

Note: All times are listed in Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), which is 5 hours ahead of East Coast Time and 8 hours ahead of Pacific Coast Time

Friday, April 7, 2023

Lucasfilm Studio Showcase — 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM GMT

"Star Wars Celebration returns, launching with a must-see showcase that will kick the weekend’s festivities into hyperdrive. Lucasfilm’s current crop of live-action filmmakers will be joined by special guests to discuss the many current and upcoming Star Wars adventures, including The Mandalorian, Andor, and more!"

The Making of Andor Season One — 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM GMT

"Executive Producers Tony Gilroy and Diego Luna and their team of creatives recount the making of the epic first season of 'Star Wars: Andor.'"

Saturday, April 8, 2023

Ahsoka — 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM GMT

"Join Executive Producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and special guests for a look at the upcoming Disney+ series, 'Ahsoka.'"

Star Wars: The High Republic — 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM GMT

"Centuries before the Skywalker saga there was The High Republic! Join luminous authors for an in-depth conversation about epic new tales spanning books, comics, audio, and beyond. Including all-new announcements and reveals from Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II, and a sneak peek of what's to come in Phase III!"

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures — 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM GMT

"Families and fans of all ages are invited to attend an advance screening of the first two episodes of 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures!' Join host Krystina Arielle and special guests for an exciting sneak peek of the new animated series... Set during the High Republic era, Young Jedi Adventures follows younglings as they study the ways of the Force, explore the galaxy, and learn valuable skills needed to become Jedi. 'Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures' will premiere on Disney+ and Disney Junior on May 4, 2023."

Clone Wars - 15 Year Anniversary Panel — 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

"Join Dave Filoni, Athena Portillo, Matthew Wood, Dee Bradley Baker, Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter and James Arnold Taylor for a look back at the beginning of Lucasfilm Animation and how 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' came to be."

Sunday, April 9, 2023

A Look Back at Obi-Wan Kenobi — 1:30 PM - 2:30 PM GMT

"Take a look back at the hit limited series with 'Obi-Wan Kenobi’s' Ewan McGregor, Hayden Christensen, Indira Varma, Vivien Lyra Blair and executive producer/director Deborah Chow."

Lucasfilm Publishing: Stories From a Galaxy Far, Far Away... — 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM GMT

"From adult-aged novels to non-fiction, from kids comics to audiobook epics, Lucasfilm Publishing explores the stories from a galaxy far, far away. Featuring all-new announcements, exciting details and reveals for new and upcoming titles from the time of the High Republic to the time of the First Order, this panel is not to be missed!"

Monday, April 10, 2023

Star Wars: The Bad Batch — 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM GMT

"Join host Amy Ratcliffe as she invites 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' executive producer and supervising director Brad Rau, executive producer and head writer Jennifer Corbett, executive producer Athena Portillo, actors Dee Bradley Baker (the Bad Batch) and Michelle Ang (Omega) to discuss highlights from the second season of the acclaimed series!"

Star Wars: Visions V. 2 — 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM GMT

"Join host Amy Ratcliffe, 'Star Wars: Visions' executive producers, and filmmakers from Aardman, Cartoon Saloon, D’ART Shtajio, El Guiri, La Cachette, Lucasfilm, Punk Robot, Studio Mir, Triggerfish, and 88 Pictures for an exclusive first look at 'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2."

What Announcements to Expect at Star Wars

Lucasfilm, and Star Wars as a whole, has never had this insane amount of new content to announce and share with fans all at once. Hopefully, fans won't be disappointed.

The studio does occasionally host disappointing presentations (just look at what they had for D23). Still, hopefully, this year's Celebration will manage to blow expectations out of the water.

At the very least, there's a lot of expectation and pressure for the studio to finally announce a new film in the franchise. After all, there hasn't been a single one since 2019's The Rise of Skywalker.

The journey regarding a new Star Wars movie has been tumultuous at best. While Damon Lindelof's pitch seemed to be the one furthest along in development, the writer himself was actually recently taken off the project, which doesn't exactly scream confidence.

As for Star Wars' current offerings, The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+, while Ahsoka is expected to air on the platform by the end of the year.