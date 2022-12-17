Star Wars: Bad Batch Season 2's Surprise Cameos Teased by Director

The hype for Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 is high after the release of its new trailer, and the anticipation for the Disney+ series will drive up even further as its director confirmed that upcoming installments would "definitely have some" cameos.

After fan confusion about its release date, the hit Star Wars animated show has been gaining steam online as marketing ramps up. The first trailer teased which characters to expect in Season 2, such as appearances from Commander Cody, Captain Rex, and the return of Crosshair.

The first official footage from Season 2 has led fans to wonder if more surprising cameos are in the cards, considering that The Bad Batch Season 1 featured such exciting characters from the galaxy far, far, away.

Now, this question has been directly answered.

The Bad Batch 2's Cameos Teased

Speaking with IGN, Star Wars: The Bad Batch producer and director Brad Rau talked about the surprises in the cards for Season 2.

When asked about potential cameos of other legacy Star Wars characters, Rau openly confirmed that the upcoming season would "definitely" have some, sharing that they also have Gunji the Jedi and Emperor Palpatine alongside Commander Cody and Captain Rex in Season 2:

“We definitely have some. We are always very careful when we talk about this, but you can see in the trailer it’s so cool to have Cody back. And seeing him in animated form is so awesome.We have Gunji the Jedi. We have Palpatine. Incredible! I am not going to say much more than that. But anytime we can bring in characters like that it’s so exciting in the writer’s room. And as we design the characters, as we talk about all the different details to these stories together it’s really fun when we have those extra action figures to play with.”

The Bad Batch producer then teased what the team is up to in the upcoming installments:

“I mean like Jen said, living gig to gig is pretty much it. They are trying to clearly stay off the Empire’s radar while the ‘space dads,’ quoting Jen from earlier, as raising Omega, and she’s kind of raising them too. It’s this weird dynamic among all of them."

Rau continued to explain the Bad Batch's evolution in Season 2, particularly on their relationship with Omega:

"So as a tight-knit family unit you see how they have evolved. You see, in particular, how Omega has grown up a little bit, and her hair is a little longer. At some point, the Batch have saved up enough money to buy her a new outfit. Thank goodness she is not wearing Kamino pyjamas forever. They’re really at a crossroads. It’s something we always talk about. They’re going to have to make decisions about what they’re going to do in the future. About what they’re going to do for Omega and for themselves. And she’s going to make her own decisions and they have to deal with that as well as dads.So you know, it’s a really interesting narrative time that we’re a little bit later on to deal with all this stuff through the season.”

Which Major Star Wars Character Will Appear in Season 2?

It seems that Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 will pull out all the stops to show surprises, and one way to do it is via cameos.

Considering that there will be more cameos on top of the already-confirmed appearances of Emperor Palpatine and Commander Cody suggests that at least another major Star Wars character could make his or her presence felt.

One likely candidate could be Ashley Eckstein's Ahsoka, mainly due to her being closely involved with Captain Rex during the Clone Wars and Rebels. While it appears that there are no plans for the famous Jedi to appear, producer Brad Rau could pull off a surprise and include Ahsoka at some point in the Bad Batch's story, maybe even the two-part season finale.

Another Star Wars character that could appear is Cad Bane, especially after a LEGO set teased his appearance in the animated show.

The first two episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 premiere on Disney+ on January 4, 2023.