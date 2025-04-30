Star Wars Announces Early Premiere For Next Disney+ Series

Fans can get a taste of Star Wars' next Disney+ show thanks to a newly announced early premiere. While the galaxy far, far away is enjoying the fruits of Andor Season 2, several more entries into the Lucasian canon are coming throughout the rest of the year. Most imminent of these new projects is the upcoming Tales of the Jedi spin-off Star Wars: Tales of the Underground.

Star Wars announced a new early premiere event taking place in Epic Games' Fortnite for its upcoming Tales of the Underground Disney+ series. The in-game event will debut the first two episodes of the animated series beginning at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, May 2.

As revealed by a new trailer out of Star Wars Celebration, the Tales of the Underground shared player event will happen on the standalone Star Wars Watch Party theater social space created in the title's native Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

Debuting along with the Tales of the Underground premiere event is the Star Wars Watch Party island, where fans can stave off waves of Stormtroopers using various Star Wars told-of-war-like lightsabers and blasters.

Describing the in-game event, Executive Vice President of Disney Games & Digital Entertainment Sean Shoptaw called the effort the next step in "building the next era of digital entertainment:"

"For the first time, Disney+ is premiering a show inside a game, launching alongside our largest Star Wars collaboration with Fortnite to date – giving fans and players an exciting first look at the kinds of experiences they can expect as we shape a new future together. We're building the next era of digital entertainment, where fans can play, watch, create and connect – and we're just beginning to tap into what's possible."

Those in attendance at the Tales of the Underworld premiere event will receive a special exclusive Asajj Ventress-themed loading screen.

This all serves as a kick-off to Fortnite's first-ever exclusively Star Wars-themed content season, subtitled "Galactic Battle," which is also set to begin on May 2. This new content drop will include plenty of Star Wars-y cosmetics for fans to ogle over (including an ultra-hilarious Darth Jar Jar Binks skin).

Tales of the Underground marks the latest entry into Star Wars' ongoing Tales of series, focusing on a specific sect of the galaxy and diving into the backstory of some character falling into that particular bucket. This time around, the animated series will take a stab at the scoundrels of Star Wars' seedy underbelly, focusing on the Sith-turned-bounty hunter Asajj Ventress and Clone Wars criminal Cad Bane.

The new series will debut on Sunday, May 4, 2025, as part of the Star Wars brand's annual May the Fourth festivities. All six episodes will be released at the same time on Disney+.

Where Will The Tales Series Go After Underground?

Lucasfilm

Tales of the Underground is already the third stab at the ongoing Star Wars anthology series, following up on Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, but the potential for more is seemingly endless.

No further plans for the show have been announced (with several other animated Star Wars projects getting the spotlight over the next couple of years), but that does not mean future seasons will not happen.

Thus far, the series has focused primarily on the years of the Star Wars timeline around the show from which it takes its animation style, Star Wars: The Clone Wars. However, some have started to wonder what the series could look like if it broke free from its Clone Wars era (or just after) bounds.

Could the show ever jump into the future, tackling some side stories from the time of the sequels with seasons titled Tales of the Resistance or Tales of the First Order? Or, could we go the opposite direction, jumping way back in time and focusing on some stories from either the High or Old Republic eras of Star Wars?

And if the series were to opt to stay in this similar era, doing second seasons of some of the other anthology stories already depicted feels like it could work, or jumping into new pockets of the galaxy with titles like Tales of the Sith or Tales of the Rebellion.

All of these seem like viable paths forward should the Tales of team want to shake up the formula with any future episodes. However, for now, all fans can do is get excited about the underground-themed season, Tales of the Underground, which is due out on Sunday, May 4 (read more about Star Wars' May 2025 release schedule here).