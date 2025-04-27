Disney+ Confirms 5 Marvel & Star Wars Releases for May 2025

Marvel and Star Wars look to bring a handful of thrilling streaming entries to Disney+ as the calendar turns to May 2025.

With the first third of the year having passed, Marvel and Star Wars have both officially dived into the media frenzy in a huge year for both movies and TV shows.

Marvel started its streaming run with Daredevil: Born Again and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, on top of bringing Captain America: Brave New World to theaters. Meanwhile, Young Jedi Adventures Season 2 kicked off in March for Star Wars after Skeleton Crew finished its eight-episode slate in January.

Every Marvel & Star Wars Project Coming to Disney+ in May 2025

What's on Disney+ confirmed the five projects from Marvel and Star Wars that will be released in May 2025.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures

The one Marvel project coming to Disney+ this May is one with a couple of years of traction under its belt, Sony Pictures' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. This is the second film in the Spider-Verse trilogy, centered on Shameik Moore's Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld's Gwen Stacy, and a plethora of multiversal web-slingers.

Initially released in theaters in June 2023, Across the Spider-Verse earned rave reviews and grossed over $680 million at the global box office.

This sequel threw Miles directly into a fully multiversal adventure, in which he met an entire society of Spider-people highlighted by Oscar Isaac's Spider-Man 2099. He then learned of canon events as his universe faced imminent danger, all while trying to figure out how to be a hero.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be available to stream on Disney+ on Thursday, May 1.

Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld

Star Wars

Following the efforts of Tales of the Jedi and Tales of the Empire, the third entry in the anthology saga will be Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld.

Featuring over half a dozen veteran Star Wars voice actors, Tales of the Underworld will highlight the criminal underbelly of this universe through the eyes of Asajj Ventress and Cad Bane. Ventress will embrace an opportunity for a new life while Cad Bane takes on the responsibility of being a Marshal.

This new six-episode series will make its way to Disney+ in full on Sunday, May 4 to celebrate Star Wars Day (May the Fourth).

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort

Disney

Star Wars will deliver a unique streaming project for Star Wars Day called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort, giving fans a look at a real-world attraction.

Coming from Anaheim, California's Disneyland Park, this entry will give fans an up-close look at the Galaxy's Edge area of the park, which is inspired by all things Star Wars. It will be a P.O.V. experience allowing viewers to explore Batuu after hours, with droids working as the park's heroes avoid the First Order.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort will be available to stream on Disney+ on Sunday, May 4.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort

Disney

Another Disneyland attraction will take center stage on Disney+ in its own special streaming project, this one centered on the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride.

Inspired by Star Wars' sequel trilogy, this ride uses heroes and villains from Episodes VII-IX as fans get to utilize a trackless ride, simulator, and walk-through for a unique experience. Characters like Kylo Ren and Rey are featured along with multiple droids for a fun few minutes of action alongside fellow parkgoers.

This entry will give Disney+ viewers a P.O.V. journey through this ride as they get to watch the experience from the comfort of home.

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort will debut on Disney+ on Sunday, May 4.

Andor Season 2

Star Wars

Andor Season 2's first six episodes will make their debut in April before May brings the second half of the show's final season. This will take fans back to the adventure of Cassian Andor as Season 2 covers the four years of time before he joins the Rebellion in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

Each block of episodes will run through one year of Andor's life ahead of his death in Rogue One, showing his evolution from miscreant to hero in the Star Wars universe. Viewers are also expected to see more of the Empire's rise to power behind Director Orson Callan Krennic as good and evil come to blows.

Episodes 7-9 of Andor Season 2 will debut on Disney+ on Tuesday, May 6, before Episodes 10-12 conclude the series on Tuesday, May 13.