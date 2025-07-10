Squid Game Reveals Why Dae-ho Didn't Bring Ammo to Rebel - And His Decision Is a True Betrayal

Squid Game Season 3 explained why Dae-ho (Player 388) chose not to bring back the ammo to help his fellow players during the rebellion in the Season 2 finale. Dae-ho, who claimed he was a former marine, is one of the mysterious characters introduced in Squid Game because some fans think he lied about his past to get close to Gi-hun (Player 456) and Jung-bae (Player 390). Dae-ho became part of Gi-hun's team in the six-legged pentathlon, and he even agreed to participate in the players' rebellion to try to end the games.

While Dae-ho (played by Squid Game cast member Kang Ha-neul) managed to kill some guards during the players' uprising, things took a turn when Gi-hun and his allies were losing ammunition. Dae-ho volunteered to return to the players' quarters to retrieve the extra ammo they needed to turn the tables around for the rebellion. However, Dae-ho decided not to bring the ammo to the team, ultimately leading to the rebellion failing.

Netflix's Squid Game Season 3 (the final season) explores the ramifications of the failed rebellion and the continuation of the deadly games with Gi-hun at the forefront. Season 3 has a star-studded cast led by Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Kang Ha-eul, Yim Si-wan, Jo Yuri, Wi Ha-jun, and Park Gyu-young. Squid Game Season 3 premiered on Netflix on June 27, 2025.

Why Dae-Ho Didn't Bring Ammo In Squid Game Season 2 Rebellion

Netflix

After choosing not to help Gi-hun and his allies in the Squid Game Season 2 finale cliffhanger, the final season showed the consequences of Dae-ho's actions. In Season 3, Episode 1, Gi-hun blamed Dae-ho for the rebellion's failure, and it was apparent that he wanted revenge for his unexpected betrayal.

What made it complex and interesting is that the next game (Hide and Seek) is a perfect platform for Gi-hun to exact his revenge against Dae-ho because they are on opposing teams. In a nutshell, Gi-hun is a member of the red team (the hunters) while Dae-ho is part of the blue group (the ones being hunted).

Throughout the game, Gi-hun chased Dae-ho to get an explanation for why he decided not to return with the ammo for the rebellion. After pinning him down, Dae-ho finally explained the reason: he had a panic attack and became too scared to fight alongside his friends.

Netflix

Although Dae-ho had a valid reason not to move forward and return with the ammo, his decision was a true betrayal of Gi-hun and all the players who joined the cause because it led to a massive loss of lives (including his friend, Jung-bae). Making matters worse, Dae-ho also lied about being with the Marines (what made it obvious is that he wasn't even equipped to hold a gun during the uprising).

Despite his confession, Gi-hun wasn't fazed by the reveal and instead continued to blame him for the rebellion's failure. In turn, Dae-ho also blamed Player 456 for what happened.

Ultimately, Gi-hun's anger got the best of him, and it led to him killing Dae-ho during the hide-and-seek game. This marked the first time he had murdered someone in the deadly games. This dark turn for Gi-hun cemented his point of no return in Squid Game, setting up his tragic fate as well.

Why Dae-Ho's Death Completely Changed Gi-hun's Squid Game Journey

Netflix

There is no denying that Dae-ho's lies made him a horrible person since they contributed to the deaths of several players. However, there are many factors why the rebellion failed, and Dae-ho's actions were only part of the bigger puzzle.

A good chunk of the blame should go to the Front Man because of his betrayal by joining the games and killing the players during the uprising. Still, Gi-hun could not turn back because killing Dae-ho made him a horrible person and completely changed his journey in Squid Game.

Losing his best friend (Jung-bae) and being blindsided by the Front Man during the games already took a toll on him, and he lost any sense of purpose in life after killing Dae-ho.

While a certain sense of spark gave him a new lease of life by caring for Jun-hee's (Player 222) baby after her death, it became apparent that Gi-hun would dwell on his guilt in the outside world after he had his hands dirty for being responsible for someone else's death. Simply put, there was no going back for the character.

Still, there was a silver lining behind his decision to kill Dae-ho because it allowed him to advance to the next round and eventually made it to the final round where he managed to send a powerful message to the organizers of the game that humans are not horses, though it ends on the cost of his own life (read more about Gi-hun's sacrifice in Squid Game Season 3 here).