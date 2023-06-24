Marvel Just Teased the Marriage of Zendaya's MJ & Tom Holland's Spider-Man

A key moment in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse may have teased the nuptials of Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Zenday's MJ in the MCU.

In the latest Sony Pictures animated film, Spider-Man 2099 showed Miles Morales various "canon events" in the lives of Spider-People, explaining that they're "how the story is supposed to go."

Spider-Verse 2 Teases a Future MCU Wedding?

When shown select "canon events" in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales sees an image of Peter B. Parker marrying Mary Jane Watson, suggesting matrimony is the destiny of all Peter Parkers, including Tom Holland's Spidey and Zendaya's MJ.

According to Spider-Man 2099, "Canon events are the connections that bind our lives together.

Spider-Man: No Way Home not only proved Holland's Spidey has experienced shared Spider-Man canon events but is absolutely connected to other web-slingers.

In addition to Miles seeing an image of Peter B. Parker marrying Mary Jane, he also sees Spider-Punk's Hobie abandoning his Spider-Man calling, just like Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man in 2004's Spider-Man 2.

Another shows Spider-Man lifting up rubble, an event Tom Holland's Spider-Man experienced in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

It's also worth noting that Maguire's Spidey wasn't only romantically interested in his Mary Jane but proposed to her Spider-Man 3.

Even though the threequel never showed their wedding, he alludes to them being together in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Did Holland's Peter Parker "Break" Spider-Man Canon?

The last audiences saw of the MCU's version of Spider-Man and MJ was the conclusion of No Way Home, where Doctor Strange's spell resulted in Zendaya's character forgetting Holland's Peter.

The fact Across the Spider-Verse says Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson's union is canon is good news for those wanting a reunion between these two.

Still, Spider-Verse 2 notes that "canon events can be broken," and seemingly due to anomalies of the Multiversal nature.

Since Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099 did express his frustration with the actions of Tom Holland's web-slinger and Doctor Strange, it's possible No Way Home's events were an anomaly.

If so, that could spell trouble for Zendaya's MJ and Tom Holland's Spidey living happily ever after.

While fans are understandably eager for Spider-Man 4, the Spider-Verse films may already be penning part of this future MCU story.

Fans should continue to expect Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse to shed light on Spider-Man and MJ's live-action future.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is playing in theaters now.