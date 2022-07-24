Marvel Finally Reveals Tobey & Andrew’s Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pops

Leading up to the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the inclusion of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Men in the movie was Marvel and Sony's worst-kept secret. Indeed, through the power of the Mutliverse and a botched spell by Doctor Strange, Maguire's "Peter 2" and Garfield's "Peter 3" teamed up with Tom Holland's MCU web-slinger to take down a cavalcade of bad guys.

Due to the secret surrounding the two other Peter Parkers in No Way Home, toy companies were not informed that the pair were actually in the movie. Thus, no official merchandise for them was available in time for the film's release. Hasbro, Funko, Hot Toys and the like were left scrambling to make up for lost time and capitalize on the hype.

Now, it seems that Funko in particular is ready to unveil what they've been working on.

A Trio Of Spider-Man Funko Pops

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con via Distrackers, Funko officially showed Pop! Vinyl figures of all three Spider-Men from No Way Home, plus a rendition of Alfred Molina's Doc Ock. Check out the images below:

Funko

Here's a closer look at Peter 2 and Peter 3, as well as Tom Holland's Parker wearing his "integrated" suit:

Funko

Three Spider-Men Is the Magic Number

As mentioned, all the major toy companies had no confirmation that Garfield and Maguire would even be in the MCU Spider-Man threequel - but they've been making up for it as of late. Hasbro recently debuted a box set in their Marvel Legends line of 6-inch articulated action figures featuring all three Peters. Additionally, Hot Toys put up for pre-order a re-issue of Garfield's Amazing wall-crawler in one-sixth scale earlier this month.

If anything, one would think that Funko would've been able to have their No Way Home offerings out much sooner, given that Pop Vinyl figures are much less detailed than the average Hot Toy or Marvel Legend, but it's always possible that the bobbleheaded figurines may have required extra approval from the licensor.

Nevertheless, Peters 2 and 3 look like great additions to the line and have been captured faithfully, right down to the silver web-lines on Tobey Maguire's suit and the larger, anime-styled eye lenses on Andrew Garfield's. Doc Ock is also quite cool looking, with his fearsome mechanical tentacles sculpted to be looming behind him.

These Funko Pops! from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home don't have an announced release date just yet, but fans can likely expect them to go up for pre-order very soon!