Across the Spider-Verse may be in theaters now, but when will Into the Spider-Verse finally join other Spider-Man movies on Disney+?

After a historic deal between Sony and Disney+ in April 2021 to allow its Marvel movies to come to the streamer, the first batch of arrivals finally dropped in April/May this year, but that still left several Spider-Man movies absent.

Among the missing was the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse, which has been a particularly hot topic lately as its sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, arrived in theaters to massive acclaim and huge box office results.

When Will Into the Spider-Verse Come To Disney+?

Looking at the collection of Spider-Man movies that still haven't come to Disney+, the significant majority are clearly down to conflicting and pre-existing deals.

All of those absent are currently streaming on a rival service such as Starz or Netflix, except for Into the Spider-Verse, which hasn't currently made its presence known on Disney+. The 2018 animated movie is currently only avaliable on Sling, FuboTV, FXNOW, and DIRECTV.

Sony promised in a previous statement that "additional titles" from its library are expected to come to Disney+ "later this year," and there's a very high chance Into the Spider-Verse will be among them:

"Additional titles from Sony Pictures’ film and television library are expected to premiere on Disney+ in the U.S. later this year."

With regard to why Spider-Verse isn't on Disney+, perhaps pre-existing deals are still in place after all. Or, Sony may have opted to keep the movie off streaming services altogether as Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters in hopes of generating revenue from paid home release sales.

Into the Spider-Verse is currently on Disney+ in select regions. The flick arrived on the service in the UK in early September 2022 and only spent four months there before it was removed in mid-January this year.

When the animated movie came to Disney+ UK it was two months after the same batch release of several movies that the US saw across April and May. In theory, if this pattern were followed, Spider-Verse could come to Disney+ as soon as late June, but even with the month well underway, there is currently no sign of that.

So, those looking for Into the Spider-Verse on Disney+ may well be waiting a few more months, but it's likely to be streaming before the year closes out.

Across the Spider-Verse is playing now in theaters.