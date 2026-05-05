Latest Spider-Man Brand New Day Update Could Perfectly Set Up the Symbiote’s MCU Debut

One thing fans have been looking forward to seeing in Spider-Man: Brand New Day is Tom Holland's Peter Parker finally engaging in vigilantism without the aid of Tony Stark's overdesigned tech. Sadly, the introduction of yet another AI has disappointed fans, but it could be the perfect opportunity to set up Spider-Man's Black Suit and the Symbiote in a unique way.

Despite initial expectations that Peter Parker would be short on tech in Brand New Day, marketing has slowly revealed otherwise. Some fans have even reached the breaking point after Entertainment Weekly released the first three pages of the script, revealing that, in addition to making his own fabricator, he's programmed a new AI assistant named EV.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day

In the annotated pages, director Destin Daniel Cretton made it clear that his new tech could be built by "a kid genius [with] limited funds." In addition, while EV has no dialogue in these pages, Cretton described it as "...the closest thing Peter has to a friend," suggesting it can at least talk. Regardless, it's doubtful EV would be an intellectual match for any of the other AIs introduced in the MCU so far.

As for the Black Suit, while it's been known for years that Marvel Studios has plans to introduce it and the Symbiote, it's unlikely fans will see either in Brand New Day.

If it's introduced anywhere, it'll be in Avengers: Secret Wars, and when it is, Marvel Studios could do something clever using Parker's new AI to make his realization that the Black Suit is a living organism all the more disturbing. How would this be done?

It's simple—the Symbiote pretends to be Peter's AI.

The Black Suit Impersonates EV

With a lot already going on in Brand New Day and Tom Holland reportedly not having a large, if any, role in Avengers: Doomsday, it only makes sense for him to encounter the Symbiote in Secret Wars. It'd be even more appropriate, since Peter first encountered it in 1984's Secret Wars.

Secret Wars (1984) #8

In that story, in which various superheroes, like Spider-Man, were summoned to a planet called Battleworld to fight each other, the Wall-Crawler came across what he believed to be a piece of advanced alien technology that formed him a new suit. He only later discovered, in a dramatic twist for him and readers, that it had been alive the whole time.

However, thanks to Sam Raimi's Spider-Man 3 and the Venom franchise, the general audience should already be well aware that Spider-Man's Black Suit is a living creature. Rather than repeating what Raimi already did, why not approach it differently using Peter's AI assistant?

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Imagine that by the time Secret Wars happens, Spider-Man still has EV integrated into his suit, helping him coordinate with the other Avengers as they fight God Emperor Doom. In the chaos, Spider-Man comes across the Symbiote, believing it to be no more than a form of nano-tech similar to Tony Stark's Iron Spider Armor.

Acting as another layer of protection over his regular costume, similar to how Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man plans to depict the Black Suit, Peter uses it to help defeat Doom and even keeps it in the Brand New Day sequel. As Peter continues to wear it like a second skin, he talks with EV more and more, much like he did with his previous AI, Karen, in Homecoming.

Over time, EV grows more of a personality and speaks more eloquently than an AI built by a college dropout ever should, even if he's a super genius. It even starts to act a little possessive over Peter.

Eventually, Spider-Man realizes, either through his own intuition or the Symbiote mistakenly speaking to him without him wearing his original suit, that ever since he helped save the Multiverse, our hero hasn't been speaking with EV at all—he's been talking to the Black Suit.

The Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #258

Whether the Symbiote was simply protecting itself by pretending to be EV or attempting to get closer to Peter by doing so, it still massively deceived him, prompting Spider-Man to immediately seek the help of Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards to remove it, as he did in the comics.

In this scenario, not only would Peter spend more time with the Symbiote than he ever did in Raimi's Spider-Man 3, but it would also give the alien goo more of an actual, tangible character and personality before it's ripped away from Spider-Man. It would also make its need for revenge potentially sympathetic after Peter cast it aside, despite only wanting to help him be a better Spider-Man.

Unless the franchise introduces a new iteration of Eddie Brock, the Symbiote would likely seek out Scorpion as its new host and use him as a rebound to get back at Peter.