New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Report Reveals Massive Prison Battle (Plus a Possible Shang-Chi Villain Return)

A new report has revealed that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will reportedly feature a massive prison battle, one that could have ties back to 2021's Shang-Chi movie. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director is set to return to the MCU with the upcoming Spider-Man film, bringing with him his own action-infused touch to Marvel's web-slinging franchise. How Cretton's take on the hero will differ from those that have come before him remains to be seen, but there have been some hints at a few of the changes fans can expect.

One element that Cretton will bring to Brand New Day is a new focus on practical action within the Spider-Man world. This was put on full display in some of the first public images from the set of the movie, which included a practical swinging rig for Tom Holland's wall-crawler, as well as a massive tank battle that spanned multiple city blocks.

Marvel Studios

According to insider Daniel Richtman, the hard-hitting action will not stop there, as apparently the film will also feature an epic prison battle sequence. The known entertainment scooper shared the information on his Patreon, describing a jailbreak set piece within the movie that will reportedly feature Holland's hero taking on dozens of ninja-like foes.

This comes mere months after it was reported that Brand New Day was drawing inspiration from films like Kill Bill for its action scenes, explicitly referencing The Bride's fight against Gogo and the Crazy 88's sequence from the first Kill Bill.

Who this reported army of ninjas will actually be remains unclear; however, some have speculated that, given Cretton's history with the Shang-Chi franchise, it could be the Ten Rings, who were first properly introduced in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Marvel Studios

The Ten Rings have not been heard from since Cretton's 2021 MCU blockbuster, despite being teased to have a future with Meng'er Zhang's Xu Xialing leading the underground organization.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues production in the UK, with filming expected to finish sometime before the end of the year. Marking the first MCU Spider-Man film directed by anyone other than Jon Watts, the new web-headed adventure will see Tom Holland's titular hero in a place he has never been before, completely anonymous and without the super-powered resources he is used to.

This means he will be much closer to the ground-level hero fans know him as, as he is forced to take on various New York-based villains like Scorpion and Tombstone.

Who Is Spider-Man 4's Secret Masked Threat?

Marvel Studios

It is rather curious that Tom Holland's Spider-Man would be fighting a ninja-like threat, given where the franchise has taken him so far.

This version of Spdiey has never interacted with any ninja-esque characters. So, who could this army of martial arts masters be that has him in a tizzy during this reported prison break?

As mentioned, this could be a fun way to tie into Destin Daniel Cretton's other work within the MCU, bringing back the Ten Rings for a ninjitsu-infused action sequence. Or, it could be something completely unrelated.

One theory being circulated is that this could be the reintroduction of The Hand (as seen in Netflix's Daredevil franchise). With rumors of Elodie Yung's Elektra returning to the super-powered universe in either Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 or 3, a series that itself takes place in New York City, then this could be the work of her and her ninja followers.

There is also always the chance that this group is also being mistaken for another martial art-loving band of henchmen, related to a larger villain within Brand New Day. With whispers of an appearance by the terrifying Mr. Negative circling the film, perhaps these masked warriors are members of his cause.

Sadly, in this particular case, fans will likely have to wait until the movie is playing in a theater to find out who exactly Spidey is going up against in this scene, and why they are going after the wall-crawler.