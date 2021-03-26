Tom Holland Shows Off How Ripped He's Gotten For Spider-Man 3

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is used to its stars having bulging muscles to emulate the appearance of superheroes from the comics more closely. Actors like Natalie Portman have put in the work for Thor: Love and Thunder, and Brie Larson has already begun her own training before production on Captain Marvel 2 begins.

Chris Hemsworth showed off his hard work and new muscles to fans, looking bigger than ever.

Not wanting to feel left out, Tom Holland has posted the results of his own training with some impressive muscles of his own.

LAST DAY OF TRAINING FOR HOLLAND

On Tom Holland's Instagram Stories, the actor posted a photo of himself with his trainer, Duffy Gaver, showing off all the muscle he's built for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Instagram

Holland also included a comment with the photo saying, “I never post shit like this but it's our last day so fuck it. Thank you, Duffy Gaver for making everything about this job better. Love you, pal.”

Instagram

It isn't clear whether Holland was referring to his last day of shooting Spider-Man: No Way Home or his last day of training with his trainer, Duffy Gaver. Considering the context of the social media post being their “last session,” it is likely the latter, meaning that filming for Holland may still soon be coming to an end.

INTENSE TRAINING FOR NO WAY HOME

It's a bit mind-blowing how many sessions Tom Holland had with Duffy Gaver to maintain his muscle mass, which doesn't even include the diet Holland was on. As for the result, Holland certainly looks impressive, but not nearly as big as Hemsworth, which isn't a surprise. Although, a leaner build for Peter Parker makes sense for the character, being focused on acrobatics instead of pure strength like Thor.

If Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire do end up appearing in this movie, it'll be amusing to see whether Marvel Studios will have a similar joke to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse with Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker being out of shape.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently scheduled to release in theaters on December 17, 2021.