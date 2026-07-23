Sniper: No Nation Part 2's Release Gets Confirmed By Movie Series Star Chad Michael Collins As 'Coming Soon' Following Netflix Streaming Debut of Part 1

Following its Netflix streaming debut, Sniper: No Nation Part 2's imminent release has been confirmed by star Chad Michael Collins. Sniper: No Nation is the 12th film in the long-running franchise, serving as a direct continuation of 2025's Sniper: The Last Stand.

Sniper: No Nation delivers a high-stakes, off-the-books rescue mission in which disavowed ace sniper Brandon Beckett (Chad Michael Collins) reunites with his father Thomas Beckett (Tom Berenger) and trusted ally Agent Zero (Ryan Robbins) to lead a ragtag band of Phoenix Rebellion survivors against the ruthless Iron Legion mercenaries in Costa Verde.

The movie's gripping, incomplete storyline, capped by a deliberate cliffhanger that teases unresolved threats and sets up Sniper: No Nation Part 2, has fueled fresh fan excitement following its digital release and subsequent Netflix streaming debut.

Sniper: No Nation is currently trending #2 on Netflix's "Top 10 Movies in the U.S. Today."

Will Sniper: No Nation Get a Sequel?

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On Instagram, when a fan asked if there were plans for Sniper: No Nation Part 2, Chad Michael Collins, who plays Brandon Beckett in the movie, confirmed that a sequel is "coming soon:"

Q: "any plans for part 2 ???" Chad Michael Collins: "coming soon…"

In another Instagram post promoting the Netflix release of the latest Sniper installment, Collins once again revealed the status of the sequel under Sony Pictures, writing, "Part II, coming soon."

Q: "Is this a continuation of part 1? I can't wait" Collins: "Part II, coming soon…"

These replies came after Sniper: No Nation arrived on Netflix in the United States on July 22. The series has shown strong ongoing demand (as evidenced by the fact that this is the 12th entry of the franchise), which helps explain why sequels keep arriving.

Speaking as a guest on the Get Scene Podcast in April 2026, Collins discussed the franchise's longevity and international success, describing the ongoing run as "a gift that's been very, very good and keeps on giving:"

Get Scene Podcast: "I'm so happy to know you and kind of get to learn a little bit more about you and especially right now in the show. And, dude, you've had… I think just a really remarkable journey and I'm excited to dive in. But first, let's just say, that you have your 12th movie of the Sniper series that just dropped, bro. 12. How in the world did you get a franchise where they're like, ‘Let's just keep making these. We're not going to stop.’” Collins: “I tell you what, it's that's above my pay grade, but I'm very grateful to be up cranking out these Sniper movies for Sony Pictures. The first one I did was in 2010. It's a gift that's been very, very good and keeps on giving obviously. So yeah, Sniper 12, which is 12 overall in the franchise..."

Collins also referenced Sony's deal with Netflix, under which new Sniper titles typically have roughly a 90-day exclusive window before moving to the streamer, yet still perform strongly once they arrive there:

Collins: "Yeah. It's one one of the biggest surprises is that, internationally, we absolutely kill it. All of our movies have hit number one on the charts, and streaming platforms, and whatever all around the world. It's absolutely wild to see. And Sony has a deal with Netflix. So, when we release a new Sniper movie under their current deal, we have, I think, a 90-day window, and then it goes over to Netflix, and they put their catalog up there. And even though we do a 90-day release and people can go watch it, rent it, buy it, digital, DVD, whatever they release, we still do really well and crack the Top 10 films. Usually stick around for like a week. I mean, we've peaked at number two. Most of them hit at least number two to start. So, there's a demand for these movies that it's pretty incredible to see, not just domestically, but also internationally. So I guess that's the reason why we keep making them."

The consistent fan interest and global performance are key reasons these Sniper movies continue to be made.

Sniper: No Nation ended with an extraction mission where Brandon Beckett and their small group of allies staged a multi-phase rescue, but they were overwhelmed by the Iron Legion's forces. Beckett was forced to make a hard decision: to prioritize the extraction over defeating the Iron Legion.

With the Iron Legion threat still unresolved and Beckett and his crew remaining fugitives in the eyes of the law (echoing Colter Shaw's fugitive status at one point in Tracker Season 3), Sniper: No Nation clearly demands a follow-up to finish the story.

Sniper: No Nation ended with a teaser for Part 2, spoiling the fact that Brandon Beckett was captured by the Iron Legion and the betrayal of his rookie student, Thabo Zondi (Sizo Mahlangu). The teaser ended with a sniper face-off between Beckett and Zondi, strongly hinting that their personal rivalry will drive the sequel's central conflict.

Sniper: No Nation Part 2's teaser has fueled widespread fan interest in the continuation, and Chad Michael Collins' confirmation that the follow-up is coming soon signals the franchise's ongoing momentum.

When Is Sniper: No Nation Part 2 Coming Out?

Netflix

The recent production and distribution pattern for the Sniper series offers a reasonable guide of when to to expect No Nation Part 2 to release.

Sniper: The Last Stand arrived digitally on January 21, 2025, and premiered on Netflix on April 1, 2025. Sniper: No Nation followed a similar cadence, with its initial release on April 7 and its arrival on the streamer on July 22.

Given Chad Michael Collins' "coming soon" remarks right after the latest film's Netflix debut and the franchise's roughly annual schedule, a digital release for Sniper: No Nation Part 2 could happen in early-to-mid 2027, possibly in that Spring window. A Netflix arrival could then follow about three months later, potentially in the summer (based on the 90-day release window between initial and Netflix release).

These projections are based on recent entries and Collins' promise of a follow-up release soon. Until Sony Pictures issues an official announcement, the exact release date remains fluid, but the franchise's consistent momentum suggests Sniper: No Nation Part 2 will not keep fans waiting long.