She-Hulk’s Megan Thee Stallion Announces Rare SNL Performance

Megan Thee Stallion's SNL Double-Duty

Marvel

Megan Thee Stallion is an international hip-hop superstar who has grabbed the hearts of the Marvel Cinematic Universe faithful with her role in She-Hulk.

Ms. Stallion is now entering another level of accomplishment by being a part of the MCU and getting the rare claim to fame of performing AND hosting Saturday Night Live.

Megan Thee Stallion responded to the announcement on Twitter calling "ALL HOTTIES" to tune in.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!